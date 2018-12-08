Grizzlies Lose 4-2 in Boise

Boise, Idaho - Ryan Misiak and Ryan Walters each scored for Utah Grizzlies but it was the Idaho Steelheads who took a 3-2 lead 7:01 into the third period with a Kyle Schempp go ahead goal. Steve McParland added an empty net goal in the Idaho 4-2 victory on Friday night at CenturyLink Arena.

Misiak was playing his first game since November 9th because of injury. Misiak got his first goal of the season 19 seconds into the game. Utah has scored first 15 times in 21 games this season. Idaho tied things up at 1-1 on a Colton Saucerman goal 7:49 into the first period.

Both teams scored once in the 2nd period. Elgin Pearce scored 13:15 into the period, his first of the year for Idaho. Utah's Ryan Walters scored his 4th of the season exactly 1 minute later to tie up the game.

Idaho took a 3-2 lead as Kyle Schempp got his 5th goal of the season on a deflection from a Jeff King shot near the blue line. Idaho got an empty net goal from Steve McParland to put the game on ice for the Steelheads and gave them a 4-2 victory.

Kevin Carr stopped 28 of 31 shots in goal for Utah. Idaho's Tomas Sholl stopped 31 of 33 shots. Neither team scored on the power play as Utah went 0 for 2 on the power play and Idaho went 0 for 1.

Game 2 of the weekend series is Saturday night in Boise. Utah is tied with Tulsa with 30 standings points. Idaho is in 4th place in the division with 27 points.

Grizzlies notes: Caleb Herbert and Cole Ully were named Co-Players of the Month in the ECHL for the month of November. Both players had 21 points in November. Austin Carroll signed a PTO with the Manitoba Moose this week and in a separate move, Matt Berry was loaned to the AHL's San Diego Gulls. Berry is 4th in the league with 13 goals. Utah outshot Idaho 33 to 32. Taylor Richart was a +2 on the game, which was best on the Utah team.

