Game Day: Teddy Toss Night in Kalamazoo

Kalamazoo, MI.- Saturday is Teddy Toss Night at Wings Event Center as the K-Wings take on the Tulsa Oilers for the second of a three-game weekend.

GAME #20

Kalamazoo (8-10-0-1) vs. Tulsa (13-5-2-2)

7:30 pm

Watch: ECHL.TV,

Listen: 1660 The Fan

Last Time Out:

A three-goal outburst in the third period on Friday night helped the K-Wings kick-off the three-in-three weekend with a 5-3 victory over the Indy Fuel. The K-Wings struck first in the opening frame on a point shot from Kyle Bushee to take the early lead. Indy would net the next three goals however, driving out to a 3-1 lead in the middle frame. Reid Gardiner started the K-Wings comeback in the second, cutting the lead to 3-2 before the intermission. In the third Kalamazoo wasted no time, tying the game up just 1:36 into the final frame courtesy of Brendan Bradley. Two minutes later the power play struck, giving the K-Wings the lead back for the first time since the opening frame. Just Taylor would add an empty net tally to cap off the scoring, and give the K-Wings their fourth straight victory.

Teddy Toss Night and Fan Design Jersey:

Saturday's game is Teddy Toss Night for the K-Wings. Last season the K-Wings needed over time on Teddy Toss Night as they topped the Orlando Solar Bears. Jimmy Mullin scored the Teddy Toss goal about seven minutes into the game, before Brendan Bradley ended in in overtime.

Fans are encouraged to throw new stuffed animals onto the ice, following the K-Wings first goal. All stuffed animals will be donated to Bronson Children's Hospital and Salvation Army.

In addition the K-Wings will be wearing special jerseys chosen through the Fan Design jersey contest over the summer. The jerseys will be auctioned off after the game with proceeds going to Salvation Army.

Strong Return:

Friday night marked Brendan Bradley's return to the K-Wings lineup for the first time in 12 games. The return was a triumphant one as Bradley scored the game-tying goal in the third period. The goal was his first of the season. Last year the forward netted 53 points in his rookie season, including 15 goals.

Streaking:

Reid Gardiner and Justin Taylor each scored on Friday night pushing their respective goal streaks to three and four games respectively. Gardiner, who was reassigned from Utica on Nov. 29, has scored in all three games since rejoining the K-Wings and added an assist as well. Taylor, currently second in the ECHL with 15 goals, is on his second four-game scoring streak of the season. The longest scoring streak in Taylor's career is seven games, set during the 2015-16 season.

The K-Wings power play continued surging on Friday as well, going 1-for-5 on the man-advantage. With a power play tally the K-Wings continued their recent success, scoring a power play goal in each of the last three games, and nine of the last 11 games.

Friday's victory also signifies the longest win-streak of the young season for the K-Wings. Friday was the fourth straight victory for the K-Wings.

Upcoming:

The K-Wings wrap up a three-in-three Sunday afternoon at Wings Event Center hosting division foe, Cincinnati. Sunday will be the sixth meeting of the season between the K-Wings and Cyclones. Next weekend the K-Wings continue a busy December with another three-in-three weekend hosting Wheeling, Brampton, and Wichita.

