Game Day Report: Mavericks, Americans Close Weekend Set Saturday

INDEPENDENCE, Mo. - The Kansas City Mavericks and Allen Americans close out their weekend set Saturday night at 7:05 p.m. at Silverstein Eye Centers Arena.

The Matchup: Mavericks (13-5-1-1) vs. Americans (6-17-0-2)

Venue: Silverstein Eye Centers Arena | Independence, Mo.

All-Time Series: Mavericks trail 35-41-3-0 | This season KC leads 5-0

Tune In: Catch Bob Rennison's play-by-play call alongside Ryan Gibson via the Mavericks' mobile app or at KCMavericks.com.

Fill It Up: The Mavericks hung six goals on the Americans in Friday's game, flashing their ability to score in bunches as the team's first three goals came in a span of just 4:04 in the second period, then with a 4-1 lead to start the third the home team added two more just 1:08 apart.

Mr. 500: David Dziurzynski celebrated his 500th professional game in style last night with a pair of goals in a 6-2 win. Dziurzynski reached the impressive number having played in 26 NHL games, 387 in the NHL, 37 in the ECHL and 50 in the DEL.

RC4 Points: Rocco Carzo matched his season high with four points in last night's game - a goal and three assists - and had a hand in each of the team's first three goals. This was Carzo's second four-point outburst on the season, the previous coming Oct. 27 against Indy when he had two goals and two assists all in the first period.

A Historic Run: With last night's win, the Mavericks have now won six consecutive games against Allen, dating back to last season. This run is the longest win streak in team history against the Americans. The club will look to extend the streak to seven in tonight's game.

What To Watch For: Second period separation. The Mavericks scored four in the second in last night's game to put a stranglehold on the Friday night tilt and never looked back en route to the 6-2 win. On the year, Kansas City's best period is the second with a plus-8 scoring differential (25-18). It is the Americans' worst frame, Allen a minus-16 (20-36) in period two this season.

Star Wars Night: Don't miss out on a night of family fun that is out of this world with the annual and ever-popular Star Wars Night. The atmosphere is highlighted by characters on the concourse - come in costume and help us make this an unforgettable night!

Mavs Photo Pass: Skip the line to get your picture taken with Star Wars characters by purchasing the Mavs Photo Pass package - including four tickets, four hot dogs, four Pepsi products and a free appetizer from Red Robin! Darth Vader and storm troopers will be available at the photo station on the concourse from 5:30-6:30, followed by Jedi Mac from 6:15-6:45 and Rae, Poe and Jedi from 6:30-7:30. Special thank you to Planet Comicon Kansas City for their help with characters! Click here to get your package.

Corral Seats: Special $10 corral seats remain available for tonight's game. Purchase in-person only at Silverstein Eye Centers Arena, limit eight tickets per purchase.

On The Menu: Courtesy of Broadway Deli, stop upstairs above the Zamboni tunnel for a special dining option featuring two sandwich options, chips and black and white cookies.

