Monarchs Sink Admirals, 4-3

NORFOLK, Va. - The Manchester Monarchs completed a three-game sweep of the Norfolk Admirals, with a 4-3 victory, Saturday night at the Norfolk Scope.

The Monarchs (11-9-1-1) outscored the Admirals (12-10-1-1), 14-6, on the week and left Norfolk with six points.

The Monarchs opened the scoring at 1:14 in the first period, when Matt Marcinew scored his sixth goal of the season. Travis Walsh sent a pass from behind the Admirals net, where Marcinew one-timed a wrist shot past Admirals goaltender, Ty Reichenbach, to give the Monarchs a 1-0 lead.

The Admirals answered at 4:56 of the first period, making the score 1-1, with a goal from Luke Nogard, earning his eighth goal of the season. After a shot from Patrick D'Amico, Nogard picked up the puck in the crease, and snuck a shot past Monarchs goalie, Cole Kehler, to even the score.

The Monarchs regained the lead at 9:31 of the second period, with a goal from David Kolomatis, earning his third goal of the season. Joe Pendenza sent a pass across ice to Kolomatis, where he then snapped a wrist shot, past Reichenbach, to give the Monarchs a 2-1 lead.

The Admirals responded at 11:20 of the second period, with a goal from Manny Gialedakis, earning his first professional goal and first of the season. After a slapshot from the top of the offensive zone from Jacob Graves, Gialedakis tipped the shot past Kehler, making the score 2-2.

The Admirals took the lead at 1:44 of the third period, when Taylor Cammarata scored his eight goal of the season. Darik Angeli found Cammarata skating towards the net, where he stick-handled and snuck a backhand shot past Kehler, giving the Admirals a 3-2 lead.

The Monarchs answered at 3:44 of the third period, when Nic Pierog scored his tenth goal of the season. Pierog skated into the Admirals zone, and ripped a wrist shot over the blocker of Reichenbach, to tie the score, 3-3.

The Monarchs regained the lead at 12:30 of the third period, with a goal from Michael Doherty, earning his second goal of the season. Eric Schurhamer swiftly sent a pass across the Admirals zone, finding Doherty sitting right in front of the Admirals net. Doherty then put a wrist shot home, to give the Monarchs a 4-3 lead.

The Monarchs return to action Wednesday, Dec. 12 at 7:05 p.m., when they take on the Worcester Railers at the DCU Center. For tickets, Season Memberships and group tickets, please contact the Monarchs front office at 603-626-7825.

