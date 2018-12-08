Oilers Dominate Wings in 3-2 Loss

KALAMAZOO, MI - A 51-21 shots advantage was not enough for the Tulsa Oilers (13-6-4) to snap out of a four-game skid Saturday as the Kalamazoo Wings (9-10-1) used a late goal to top the Oilers 3-2 at the Wings Event Center.

The Oilers peppered Wings goaltender Ivan Kulbakov to a tune of 21 shots in the opening period, but the Belarussian goaltender stopped all of them to keep Tulsa off the board. Kalamazoo scored first when Justin Taylor snuck free in the slot and extended his goal streak to five games 3:36 into the game.

Late in the middle frame, the Oilers finally snapped Kulbakov's shutout bid, as Charlie Sampair scored his second goal since returning to Tulsa from San Antonio earlier in the week. With the game tied 1-1, the Wings jumped back in front with just over a minute to play in the second period when Kyle Blaney deflected a shot through the legs of Oilers goaltender Devin Williams. Kalamazoo carried the 2-1 lead into the final stanza.

Ryan Tesink scored late to tie the game at 2-2 and extend his point streak to five games, but Tanner Sorenson provided the game-winner in the final three minutes to extend the Wings' win streak to five games. Kulbakov stopped 49 of 51 in the win.

The Oilers finish off the weekend Sunday with a 4:00pm CT battle against the Fort Wayne Komets at Memorial Coliseum. Catch all the action on The Sports Animal radio network in Tulsa, www.tulsaoilers.com or ECHL.TV, with coverage starting at 3:40pm CT. Tulsa then heads to Cincinnati for a Wednesday night tilt against the Cyclones at U.S. Bank Arena.

