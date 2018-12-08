Americans Fall to Mavs in the First of a 6-Game Road Trip

Kansas City, Missouri - The Allen Americans, ECHL affiliate of the Minnesota Wild, dropped their second straight by falling to the Kansas City Mavericks by a score of 6-2 on Friday night.

After a scoreless opening period, which saw the Americans with some great scoring chances, the second period looked completely different for Allen. Kansas City scored four times in that second frame. Dave Dziurzynski scored, then two from Cliff Watson, and Rocco Carzo added another to put the Mavericks up 4-0. Zach Pochiro made it 4-1 late in the second period with his team-leading 10th goal of the season. Pochiro took a pass from Dante Salituro to put Allen on the board. Kansas City held a 23 to 14 advantage in shots on goal after two periods of play.

Kansas City jumped on the Americans again in the third period to put the game away. Willie Raskob scored on the power play with his first of the season. Dave Dziurzynski added his second of the night to make it a 6-1 Kansas City lead, before Mike Gunn found the back of the net for his first of the year from Josh Thrower and Mitch Maloney to make it a 6-2 game. Kansas City would hold on to win by that exact score, dropping the Americans to a 6-17-0-2 record. Kansas City is 5-0 against the Americans this season.

The same two teams face off tomorrow night at 7:05 pm. The pregame show on Mixlr.com airs at 6:50 pm.

Three Stars:

1. KC - D. Dziurzynski

2. KC - R. Carzo

3. KC - C. Watson

Americans Next Home Game

Wednesday, December 19th vs Cincinnati

Venue: Allen Event Center 7:05 pm

