Game Preview: Monarchs at Admirals, December 8, 2018

December 8, 2018 - ECHL (ECHL) - Norfolk Admirals News Release





Who: Norfolk Admirals (12-9-1-1, 26 pts) vs. Manchester Monarchs (10-9-1-1, 22 pts)

Where: Norfolk Scope Arena

When: 7:00 p.m.

Regular Season Series: Manchester leads 2-0-0

All-Time Series: Manchester leads 17-2-6

-----

About Tonight's Game: Tonight's contest marks the third and final meeting between the two teams this week. After entering the week on a four-game unbeaten streak, the Admirals (12-9-1-1, 26 pts) have dropped both games with the Monarchs this week. The Monarchs (10-9-1-1, 22 pts) have won back-to-back games and are now 3-0-0 against non-divisional opponents. Manchester remains in seventh place in the North Division, but is just two-points back from third place.

About the Admirals: Several Admirals players currently possess points streaks heading into tonight's game. Luke Nogard extended his five-game point streak with an assist in last night's game. Nogard has five points (3g, 2a) during this five-game stretch. Forwards Patrick D'Amico and Ben Duffy are each riding four-game point streaks while registering six points during this stretch. Meanwhile, second-year pro Taylor Cammarata has logged points in five of the last six games.... The Admirals have thrived on good starts to games this season. The Admirals are 9-3-0-1 when scoring first, while going 3-6-1-0 when they surrender the game's first goal.

Admirals Team Leaders

Points: Domenic Alberga**, Taylor Cammarata (18)

Goals: Domenic Alberga**, Taylor Cammarata, Luke Nogard (7)

Assists: Jalen Smereck (14)

Plus/Minus: Domenic Alberga** (+2)

Penalty Minutes: Daniel Maggio** (47)

Power Play Goals: Several tied (2)

Shorthanded Goals: Patrick D'amico, Domenic Alberga** (1)

Shots: Darik Angeli (70)

Wins: Ty Reichenbach (9)

Save %: Brad Barone (0.891)

GAA: Brad Barone (3.47)

Power Play: 12th 16-for-91 (17.6%)

Penalty Kill: 13th, 16-on-83 (84.3%)

**Denotes player currently in AHL

About the Monarchs: Goaltender Chris Driedger has now stopped 60 of the 63 shots faced in the two games with Norfolk this week. Driedger returned to the Monarchs on Wednesday from the American Hockey League (AHL)....Forward Pavel Jenys also joined the team on Wednesday and has recorded a goal and two assists in two appearances with Manchester....Last night the Monarchs used five different goal scorers en route to their 5-2 win over the Admirals. One of those goals was scored by forward Cory Ward who has posted five points (3g, 2a) in the two games this week at Scope.

Monarchs Team Leaders

Points: Spencer Watson, Matt Marcinew (16)

Goals: Spencer Watson (10)

Assists: Matt Marcinew, David Kolomatis. Michael Doherty (11)

Plus/Minus: Several tied (+7)

Penalty Minutes: Craig Wyzsomirski (28)

Power Play Goals: Spencer Watson (2)

Shorthanded Goals: Craig Wyzsomirski , David Kolomatis (1)

Shots: Matt Marcinew (65)

Wins: Chris Driedger (5)

Save %: Chris Driedger (.918)

GAA: Chris Driedger (2.30)

Power Play: 27th, 5-for-71 (7.0%)

Penalty Kill: 19th, 13-on-73 (82.2%)

Norfolk Admirals forward Taylor Cammarata

(Paul Jensen Photography)

