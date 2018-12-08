Steelheads Extend Streak to Four Wins, Take Down Utah 4-2

BOISE, Idaho - The Idaho Steelheads (12-8-3) extended their win streak to four games in a 4-2 win over the Utah Grizzlies (13-4-4) on Friday night at CenturyLink Arena.

A fast-paced game began with the opening goal just seconds into the period. At 0:19, Grizzlies forward Ryan Misiak sank the first shot of the night to open a 1-0 lead. The Steelheads found their answer later in the period at 7:49 thanks to a one-time shot off the right post from defenseman Colton Saucerman, leveling the score at 1-1.

The Steelheads gained their first lead of the night, 2-1, at 13:15 of the second period when forward Elgin Pearce slotted his shot from the slot after a drop-off pass. The Grizzlies answered exactly one minute later at 14:15 on a shot from forward Ryan Walters, tying the game again at 2-2.

At 7:01 of the third period, the Steelheads found their second and final lead of the night when defenseman Jeff King banked a shot off the back of forward Kyle Schempp to edge ahead, 3-2. The Steelheads sealed their victory at 18:39 on an empty net goal by forward Steve McParland, resting the scoreline at 4-2.

Steelheads netminder Tomas Sholl (7-3-0) turned aside 31 of 33 shots in the win, while Grizzlies goaltender Kevin Carr (6-1-1) stopped 28 of 31 shots in the loss. The Steelheads finish their weekend against the Grizzlies at CenturyLink Arena on Saturday, Dec. 8 at 7:10 p.m. Tickets are available by calling 208-383-0080 or going to IdahoSteelheads.com.

