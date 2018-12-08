Mavs Win Back-And-Forth Battle with Allen
December 8, 2018 - ECHL (ECHL) - Kansas City Mavericks News Release
INDEPENDENCE, Mo. - The Kansas City Mavericks (14-5-1-1) overcame a third-period rally by the Allen Americans (6-18-0-2), scoring the final two goals of the game to earn a hard-fought 4-3 win Saturday night at Silverstein Eye Centers Arena.
The Mavericks got the jump on their divisional foe, Willie Raskob scoring his second goal in as many nights, his second of the season, to get the action going 7:42 into the first. The lead then doubled at the 15-minute mark when Greg Betzold beat Kyle Hayton blocker side to give the Mavericks a 2-0 cushion into the first intermission.
After a scoreless second, the Americans came on strong with a furious flurry midway through the third, netting three-straight to take a 3-2 lead in a span of just 2:11. The Mavericks counter-punched, though, depositing two scores - one from Rocco Carzo and one from Cliff Watson - in just 33 seconds to regain the upper hand with a 4-3 edge and 5:52 remaining.
The Mavericks will head to Idaho for a three-game set next week before returning home on Friday, Dec. 21.
