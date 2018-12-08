ECHL Transactions - December 8

December 8, 2018 - ECHL (ECHL) News Release





Following are the ECHL transactions for Saturday, December 8, 2018:

Allen:

Add Chase Lang, F activated from reserve

Delete Josh Thrower, D placed on reserve

Atlanta:

Add Sean Bonar, G activated from Injured Reserve

Delete Vytal Cote, D placed on reserve

Florida:

Add Justin Auger, F returned from loan to Rockford

Delete David Friedmann, F suspended by team, removed from active roster

Idaho:

Add Charlie Dodero, D signed contract, added to active roster

Add Robbie Payne, F assigned by Texas

Delete Charlie Dodero, D placed on reserve

Delete Connor Chatham, F placed on Injured Reserve (effective 11/24)

Delete Steve McParland, F loaned to Stockton

Indy:

Add Avery Peterson, F added to active roster (traded from Norfolk)

Add Chase Nieuwendyk, F activated from reserve

Delete Josh Shalla, F placed on reserve

Kalamazoo:

Add Tyler Biggs, F signed contract, added to active roster

Newfoundland:

Add Griffen Molino, F assigned by Toronto (AHL)

Add Emerson Clark, F assigned by Toronto (AHL)

Delete Hudson Elynuik, F placed on Injured Reserve (effective 12/8)

Orlando:

Add Oleg Sosunov, D assigned from Syracuse by Tampa Bay

Delete Matthew Spencer, D recalled to Syracuse by Tampa Bay

South Carolina:

Delete Grant Besse, F recalled by Hershey

Wheeling:

Delete Keegan Asmundson, G suspended by team

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from December 8, 2018

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.