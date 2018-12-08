ECHL Transactions - December 8
December 8, 2018 - ECHL (ECHL) News Release
Following are the ECHL transactions for Saturday, December 8, 2018:
Allen:
Add Chase Lang, F activated from reserve
Delete Josh Thrower, D placed on reserve
Atlanta:
Add Sean Bonar, G activated from Injured Reserve
Delete Vytal Cote, D placed on reserve
Florida:
Add Justin Auger, F returned from loan to Rockford
Delete David Friedmann, F suspended by team, removed from active roster
Idaho:
Add Charlie Dodero, D signed contract, added to active roster
Add Robbie Payne, F assigned by Texas
Delete Charlie Dodero, D placed on reserve
Delete Connor Chatham, F placed on Injured Reserve (effective 11/24)
Delete Steve McParland, F loaned to Stockton
Indy:
Add Avery Peterson, F added to active roster (traded from Norfolk)
Add Chase Nieuwendyk, F activated from reserve
Delete Josh Shalla, F placed on reserve
Kalamazoo:
Add Tyler Biggs, F signed contract, added to active roster
Newfoundland:
Add Griffen Molino, F assigned by Toronto (AHL)
Add Emerson Clark, F assigned by Toronto (AHL)
Delete Hudson Elynuik, F placed on Injured Reserve (effective 12/8)
Orlando:
Add Oleg Sosunov, D assigned from Syracuse by Tampa Bay
Delete Matthew Spencer, D recalled to Syracuse by Tampa Bay
South Carolina:
Delete Grant Besse, F recalled by Hershey
Wheeling:
Delete Keegan Asmundson, G suspended by team
• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...
ECHL Stories from December 8, 2018
- McParland Heads to Stockton, Dodero and Payne Join Steelheads - Idaho Steelheads
- Besse Earns AHL Call-Up to Hershey - South Carolina Stingrays
- ECHL Transactions - December 8 - ECHL
- Lightning Prospect Oleg Sosunov Reassigned to Solar Bears - Orlando Solar Bears
- Preview: Everblades Face Greenville on Teddy Bear Toss Night - Florida Everblades
- Nailers at Walleye Game Day Snap Shot, December 8 - Wheeling Nailers
- Game Preview: Monarchs at Admirals, December 8, 2018 - Norfolk Admirals
- Fan Favorite Biggs Returns to Kalamazoo - Kalamazoo Wings
- Game Day Report: Mavericks, Americans Close Weekend Set Saturday - Kansas City Mavericks
- Game Day: Teddy Toss Night in Kalamazoo - Kalamazoo Wings
- Royals Look for Weekend Sweep against Growlers - Reading Royals
- Grizzlies Lose 4-2 in Boise - Utah Grizzlies
- Thunder Cruises Past Rapid City, 5-1 - Wichita Thunder
- Steelheads Extend Streak to Four Wins, Take Down Utah 4-2 - Idaho Steelheads
- Americans Fall to Mavs in the First of a 6-Game Road Trip - Allen Americans
- 'Blades Beat Greenville, Push Point Streak to 10 Games - Florida Everblades
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.