Thunder Cruises Past Rapid City, 5-1

Wichita, KS - Behind a balanced offense and solid goaltending from Dylan Wells, Wichita skated past Rapid City on Friday night by the final of 5-1 at INTRUST Bank Arena.

Five different players found the back of the net and Wells stopped 24 of 25 shots en route to his fourth-straight win. Dyson Stevenson recorded a Gordie Howe hat trick and Mark MacMillan had two points in the win.

Stefan Fournier got the scoring started at 6:14 of the first. He caught a pass from Lane Bauer, drove the net and popped the puck past Adam Carlson to make it 1-0. Tyler Elbrecht increased the lead to 2-0 at 9:27. He caught a beautiful feed from MacMillan and buried a wrist shot for his second of the season. At 14:24, Stevenson fired a shot past Carlson's glove to make it 3-0. Carlson's night was over as Tyler Parks was forced into action.

After a scoreless second period, Wichita added two more in the third. Just 2:25 in, MacMillan curled around the net and lit the lamp with a wrist shot from the right hashmarks to make it 4-0. Ralph Cuddemi beat Parks at 10:12 with a wrist shot on the power play and a 5-0 advantage. Tyler Poulsen got Rapid City on the board with a power play tally at 17:12 to end Wells' shutout bid to make it 5-1.

Fournier has two goals and four points in four games since coming to the Thunder. Cuddemi has four goals in his last three games. Stevenson has nine points in his last six games. Texeira added two helpers and has seven points in his last three games.

The Thunder went 1-for-5 on the power play. Rapid City was 1-for-4 on the man advantage.

Wichita remains at home tomorrow night to host Rapid City at 7:05 p.m. Tomorrow night is Marvel Super Hero Night and Teddy Bear Toss. Come meet Black Panther on the concourse and don't forget those teddy bears. Fans can throw teddy bears on the ice when the Thunder scores their first goal. All stuffed animals will be donated to local charities and delivered by the Thunder staff and players to local hospitals to help put a smile on a child's face for the holidays.

