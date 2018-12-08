Kulbakov Leads K-Wings to Teddy Toss Victory

Kalamazoo, MI - Ivan Kulbakov made 49 saves as the K-Wings pushed their win streak to five-games with a 3-2 victory over the Tulsa Oilers on Saturday night.

Over 1,500 teddy bears were tossed to the ice as a part of Teddy Bear Toss Night after the K-Wings first goal. All bears will be donated to Bronson Children's Hospital and the Salvation Army. Justin Taylor scored the Teddy Toss goal, running his own goal-streak to five games. Kyle Blaney finished the night with a goal and assist, while Kyle Thomas netted a pair of assists.

Just 3:36 into regulation Justin Taylor opened the scoring, bringing down a rain of Teddy Bears at Wings Event Center. Taylor caught a pass from Kyle Thomas in the high slot before wristing a shot into the top corner, putting the K-Wings up 1-0. Taylor's tally stood as the lone one in the opening frame, as Kalamazoo took a 1-0 lead into the first intermission.

Tulsa knotted the game up at 1-1 late in the middle frame as Charlie Sampair snuck a shot past Ivan Kulbakov with just over four minutes left in the period. Just over three minutes later Kyle Blaney gave the K-Wings the lead once again, tipping home a shot from the point. Kalamazoo's 2-1 lead stuck into the intermission, as the K-Wings led after 40 minutes of play.

The lead held until the Oilers re-tied the game in the middle part of the third period. With a scramble in front of the net, Ryan Tesink was able to sneak a puck past Kulbakov to tie the game once again. Just as previously though the K-Wings answered back, retaking the lead. After Devin Williams made a save on a Brandon Anselmini slap shot, Tanner Sorenson was able to slip the rebound under Williams pads and into the back of the net, retaking the lead. Kalamazoo would withstand a late flurry from the Oilers as they skated out with a 3-2 victory, their fifth straight win.

Ivan Kulbakov stopped 49 of 51 shots claiming his third straight victory. Williams finished the night with 18 saves on 21 shots in the loss for Tulsa.

Kalamazoo is back in action tomorrow afternoon as they host the Cincinnati Cyclones in a matinee matchup at Wings Event Center. Fans are invited to come early to meet the Grinch, and stick around after the game for a chance to skate with the team.

