Besse Earns AHL Call-Up to Hershey

December 8, 2018 - ECHL (ECHL) - South Carolina Stingrays News Release





NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. - The Hershey Bears, the American Hockey League (AHL) affiliate of the South Carolina Stingrays, announced the recall of forward Grant Besse Saturday. The 24-year-old winger has played well for the Stingrays this season, leading the team with 24 points on 12 goals and 12 assists in 20 contests.

Besse was named the Inglasco ECHL Player of the Week last month on Nov. 6 after scoring three goals and three assists along with a +4 rating in two victories at Allen. The Plymouth, Minn. native also leads the ECHL in shots on goal with 106.

In 82 career ECHL games, Besse has posted 86 points (42g, 44a) with Norfolk and the Rays. Last year in his rookie season, he also appeared in 11 AHL games with Cleveland and scored seven points (1g, 6a).

Prior to turning pro, Besse played collegiately at the University of Wisconsin and scored 97 points on 39 goals and 58 assists in 138 career games. The forward was formerly a 5th round selection of the Anaheim Ducks (147th overall) in the 2013 NHL Draft.

South Carolina is back in action against Atlanta on Saturday at 7:05 p.m. for Teddy Bear Toss Night

