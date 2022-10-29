LA Kings Recall Forward Rasmus Kupari
October 29, 2022 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Ontario Reign News Release
ONTARIO, CA - The LA Kings announced today that the team has recalled forward Rasmus Kupari from the Ontario Reign, the Kings' primary affiliate in the American Hockey League (AHL).
Kupari, 22, started the 2022-23 season with the Reign, earning six points (3-3=6) with a plus-5 rating in six contests to rank tied for second on the club in goals, tied for third in points and fourth in assists and plus-minus rating.
The 6-2, 200-pound forward spent the majority of the 2021-22 season with the LA Kings, appearing in a career-high 57 games and establishing career marks in goals (5), assists (8), points (13), power-play goals (1), power-play assists (2), shorthanded goals (1) and game-winning goals (1). In two seasons with the Kings, Kupari has recorded 14 points (6-8=14) in 64 career NHL games.
Originally selected in the first round (20th overall) of the 2018 NHL Draft, Kupari has spent parts of four seasons with Ontario, earning 45 points (22-23=45) with a plus-3 rating and 47 PIM in 80 career AHL games. A native of Kotka, Finland, Kupari has represented his home country on the world stage at numerous international tournaments, including three IIHF World Junior Championships (2018, 2019 - gold, 2020) and two IIHF Under-18 Men's World Championships (2017 - silver, 2018 - gold). In 33 games for Finland in IIHF play, Kupari has tallied 19 points (5-14=19).
Ontario returns to action on Saturday night, hosting the Bakersfield Condors for Dia De Muertos at Toyota Arena at 6 p.m.
Tickets for all Reign home games are available to purchase through axs.com and ontarioreign.com.
