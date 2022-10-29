Wolf Pack Recall Forward Alex Whelan from Loan to Jacksonville Icemen

HARTFORD, CT - New York Rangers Assistant General Manager and Hartford Wolf Pack General Manager Ryan Martin announced today that the club has recalled forward Alex Whelan from loan to the ECHL's Jacksonville Icemen.

Whelan, 25, has appeared in three games with the Icemen this season and recorded four points (2 g, 2 a). Whelan is one of two Icemen players with multiple goals on the season and is tied for the team lead in points with four along with forward Ryan Lohin.

A native of Ramsey, New Jersey, Whelan appeared in 62 games with the Wolf Pack during the 2021-22 season, scoring 16 points (8 g, 8 a). Over the course of 72 career AHL games, all with the Wolf Pack, the Quinnipiac University product has scored 19 points (10 g, 9 a).

The Pack will look to sweep their weekend back-to-back when they host the Charlotte Checkers tonight at 7:00 p.m. at the XL Center. Join us for the first Pucks 'N Paws of the season, where you can bring your furry friend to the game! Each Pucks 'N Paws package includes two (2) game tickets, one (1) canine ticket, and one (1) Wolf Pack branded leash courtesy of Carvel.

In addition, Kristine Lilly joins us at the XL Center and will be signing autographs and taking pictures pregame. The first 1,500 fans will get an exclusive Kristine Lilly poster thanks to CT-DOT. We'll also be hosting the first postgame skate of the 2022-23 season on the ice following the game, with select Wolf Pack players partaking. To get tickets, visit www.hartfordwolfpack.com.

