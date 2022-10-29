Toronto Marlies Wrap up Weekend in Utica

The Toronto Marlies wrap up the weekend with a trip to Utica on Saturday night. The Marlies are coming off of a 4-3 overtime victory over the Crunch on Friday, while the Comets defeated the Monsters 5-1.

Toronto is 4-2-0-0 this season while Utica is 2-2-0-0. This will be the first of six meetings between the two teams this season. Last season, the two teams split the season series, each taking home two wins.

A player to watch on the Marlies side is Joey Anderson, who has nine points (6G, 3A) in his last three games. Alex Steeves is second on the team with seven points in six games. On the Comets side, Andreas Johnsson leads the team with six points.

Puck drop is at 7:00pm EST on AHLTV.

