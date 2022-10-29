Toronto Marlies Wrap up Weekend in Utica
October 29, 2022 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Toronto Marlies News Release
The Toronto Marlies wrap up the weekend with a trip to Utica on Saturday night. The Marlies are coming off of a 4-3 overtime victory over the Crunch on Friday, while the Comets defeated the Monsters 5-1.
Toronto is 4-2-0-0 this season while Utica is 2-2-0-0. This will be the first of six meetings between the two teams this season. Last season, the two teams split the season series, each taking home two wins.
A player to watch on the Marlies side is Joey Anderson, who has nine points (6G, 3A) in his last three games. Alex Steeves is second on the team with seven points in six games. On the Comets side, Andreas Johnsson leads the team with six points.
Puck drop is at 7:00pm EST on AHLTV.
• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...
American Hockey League Stories from October 29, 2022
- Syracuse Crunch Loan Forward Shawn Element to Orlando Solar Bears - Syracuse Crunch
- Wolf Pack Recall Forward Alex Whelan from Loan to Jacksonville Icemen - Hartford Wolf Pack
- Toronto Marlies Wrap up Weekend in Utica - Toronto Marlies
- LA Kings Recall Forward Rasmus Kupari - Ontario Reign
- Blue Jackets Loan Goaltender Joonas Korpisalo to Monsters - Cleveland Monsters
- Murray, Cooley Join Wolves from Norfolk - Chicago Wolves
- Bridgeport Islanders Face Lehigh Valley Phantoms at 7:05 p.m. - Bridgeport Islanders
- Wolf Pack Eye Weekend Sweep as they Welcome Checkers to Hartford - Hartford Wolf Pack
- Game Preview: Iowa Wild at Manitoba Moose - Iowa Wild
- Game #6 - Roadrunners at Barracuda - Tucson Roadrunners
- Game Preview: Bears vs. Penguins, 7 p.m. - Hershey Bears
- IceHogs Celebrate Halloween vs. Senators Tonight - Rockford IceHogs
- Givani Smith Heads East - Grand Rapids Griffins
- Amerks Sign Bartkowski to Professional Tryout - Rochester Americans
- Barracuda Rolled by Roadrunners, 5-1 - San Jose Barracuda
- San Diego Loses 7-3 to Abbotsford - San Diego Gulls
- Abbotsford Canucks Win Home Opener 7-3 against San Diego - Abbotsford Canucks
- Roadrunners Open Four-Game Road Trip with Decisive 5-1 Victory Over San Jose - Tucson Roadrunners
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Toronto Marlies Stories
- Toronto Marlies Wrap up Weekend in Utica
- Toronto Marlies Kick off Road Trip Friday in Syracuse
- Toronto Marlies Host Syracuse Crunch in Wednesday Night Matchup
- Toronto Marlies Host Griffins for 2nd Half of Back-To-Back
- Toronto Marlies Host Grand Rapids Griffins in First Half of Back-To-Back