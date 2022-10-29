Amerks Sign Bartkowski to Professional Tryout

(Rochester, NY) -Rochester Americans General Manager Jason Karmanos announced today that the team has signed defenseman Matt Bartkowski to a professional tryout (PTO). The veteran blueliner is expected to meet the team in Laval for today's game against the Rocket at Place Bell.

Bartkowski joins the Amerks after appearing in 72 games with the Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins (AHL) in 2021-22. In addition to recording four goals and 12 assists during the regular season, he also skated in six Calder Cup Playoff contests, scoring one goal.

As a native of Pittsburgh, Penn., the 34-year-old Bartkowski has totaled 140 points (24+116) in 429 career AHL games with Providence, Iowa and Wilkes-Barre/Scranton while also adding 48 points (8+40) over 256 NHL contests with Boston, Vancouver, Calgary, and Minnesota, winning his only Stanley Cup with Bruins in 2011.

Prior to turning pro, the 6-foot-1, 192-pound defenseman played two years at Ohio State University from 2008-2010, where he totaled 38 points (11+17) and 145 penalty minutes in 80 games with the Buckeyes. He was named to the CCHA All-Rookie Team following his freshman season, when he totaled five goals and 15 assists for 20 points in 41 contests.

Bartkowski spent his junior career with the USHL's Lincoln Stars from 2006-2008, logging 50 points (7+43) and 230 penalty minutes in 117 games. He also skated in 11 postseason contests, scoring one goal to go with four assists.

Bartkowski was originally drafted in seventh round (190th overall) by the Florida Panthers in the 2008 NHL Draft.

