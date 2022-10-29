Veteran Voice Leading by Example

The 2022-23 season marks the 13th year that forward Chris Terry is suiting up in the American Hockey League.

Last season was Terry's first with Bridgeport and he made it a memorable one, recording the first 30-goal season for the franchise since 2008-09 when Trevor Smith accomplished the feat.

"There are different stages of guys in their careers here, but one thing is constant and that is wanting to win," Terry said.

Second to goaltender Cory Schneider, Terry is among the most experienced players in the locker room. The 2007 fifth-round draft pick (Carolina) has 152 games of NHL experience under his belt to go with 693 in the AHL.

His favorite moment yet?

"Getting the call for my first NHL game was a moment I can't forget, it was even better scoring my first goal the same day. Getting to compete for an Eastern Conference championship with Charlotte was a big step for my career, hoping we get to do the same this year."

After a 61-point campaign in 2021-22, Terry took over as the 43rd-highest scorer in the history of the AHL. There is only one active player above Terry on the list (Cal O'Reilly, Lehigh Valley) who sits at 688 career points.

If you have ever read a quote from Terry, you know that his statistics are never on his mind. To him, team performance means more.

"Getting to the playoffs and making a run is what we care about," Terry said. "I wouldn't be here still if I didn't have a drive to win hockey games. I love the game, that is what keeps me at the rink."

Six appearances into his 15th professional season, Terry has kept to his knack for finding the back of the net, doing so twice while also tallying five assists for seven points. With seven more games played, Terry will reach 700 total in his AHL career.

