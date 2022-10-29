Game Preview: Iowa Wild at Manitoba Moose

Iowa Wild (0-2-0-2; 2 pts.) at Manitoba Moose (4-0-1-0; 9 pts.)

The Iowa Wild visit the Manitoba Moose Saturday for the first matchup between the two teams this season. The Moose enter the game without a regulation loss through five games while the Wild are seeking their first victory of the season.

ON THE BOARD

The Iowa Wild will once again pursue the team's first win of the season today in the fifth game of the season against Manitoba. Iowa picked up a pair of points in shootout losses to San Jose and Texas in the team's opening weekend. The last time the team went winless over a five-game stretch was Feb. 15-25, 2022.

BACK TO BACK

- Iowa will play 23 back-to-back or three game sets in 2022-23

- The Wild went 11-10-3-0 in the first game of back-to-back or three game sets in 2021-22

- Iowa played Manitoba on consecutive nights three times in 2021-22

- The Wild lost the first game of all three back-to-backs against the Moose last season

WINS IN WINNIPEG

- Iowa has historically enjoyed success against Manitoba, holding a 28-10-2-2 all-time record versus the Moose

- The Wild went 4-3-0-1 against the Moose in 2021-22

- In 22 visits to Manitoba, Iowa has gone 15-4-2-1

