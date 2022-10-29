Wolves Drop Thriller to Admirals 4-3 in OT
October 29, 2022 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Chicago Wolves News Release
ROSEMONT, Ill. - The Chicago Wolves got goals from Nathan Sucese, Josh Melnick and Tuukka Tieksola but it wasn't enough as they fell to the Milwaukee Admirals 4-3 in overtime Saturday night at Allstate Arena.
Jordan Gross scored the game-winner in the extra period as Milwaukee won its third in a row. Phil Tomasino added two goals and Egor Afanasyev also scored for the Admirals.
After Milwaukee struck first on a goal by Tomasino, the Wolves answered on Sucese's second goal of the season. The winger's shot from the top of the right circle eluded Admirals goaltender Yaroslav Askarov to tie the game at 1-1.
Later in the opening period, the Wolves took the lead on a pretty score by Melnick. The center reached behind his back and redirected a shot by teammate Anttoni Honka past a startled Askarov. The goal was Melnick's second of the season and his fourth point in his last three games. Honka's assist extended the rookie defenseman's points streak to all six Wolves contests this season.
After a scoreless second, Milwaukee struck twice in the third on another goal by Tomasino and one by Afanasyev to take a 3-2 lead.
The Wolves tied it when Tieksola tipped in a shot by William Lagesson for his first goal of the season.
Gross' goal then won it.
Pyotr Kochetkov (46 saves) suffered the loss in goal for the Wolves while Askarov (30 saves) captured the win for Milwaukee.
The Wolves earned a point but dropped to 2-3-1-0 on the season while the Admirals improved to 4-2-0-0.
