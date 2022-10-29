Syracuse Crunch Loan Forward Shawn Element to Orlando Solar Bears

SYRACUSE, N.Y. - The Syracuse Crunch have loaned forward Shawn Element to the Orlando Solar Bears of the ECHL, General Manager Stacy Roest announced today.

Element, 22, has played in two games with the Crunch this season. Last season, he skated in 32 games with the Crunch recording two goals and three assists. The 5-foot-11, 197-pound forward also appeared in 14 games with the Solar Bears posting four goals and five assists.

Prior to his professional career, the Victoriaville, Quebec native played in 274 career QMJHL contests with Victoriaville Tigres, Cape Breton Eagles, the Acadie-Bathurst Titan and the Baie-Comeau Drakkar tallying 170 points (89g, 81a).

The Crunch signed Element to a two-year AHL contract on May 12, 2021.

