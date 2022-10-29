Bears Earn Point in 2-1 OT Loss to Penguins
October 29, 2022 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Hershey Bears News Release
(Hershey, PA) - The Hershey Bears (2-2-2-0) opened their regular season series against the Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins (6-0-1-0) with a 2-1 overtime loss on Saturday night at GIANT Center.
Sonny Milano opened the scoring for the Bears early in the first period as he received a pass from Garrett Pilon in the slot and wired a shot above the blocker of Filip Lindberg 6:48 into the frame to give Hershey a 1-0 lead. Mike Sgarbossa collected the secondary assist.
Corey Andonovski tied it at 1-1 for the visitors at 17:24 when he jammed the puck through the wickets of Hunter Shepard.
The Bears put up a season-high 13 shots in the second period, but Lindberg turned aside several chances. Likewise, Shepard shut the door on the Penguins in the middle frame, stopping eight shots on net.
The offensive pressure then shifted in favor of the Penguins in the third, as Wilkes-Barre/Scranton out-shot the Bears 11-6, but the score remained deadlocked after 60 minutes of action.
In overtime, both Shepard and Lindberg continued to put on a clinic with impressive saves, but it was the Penguins who eventually prevailed in the extra frame on the strength of a goal from Filip Hallander, as the Penguins forward broke in on a 2-on-1 and beat Shepard with a deke to the backhand at 3:32.
Shots finished 29-27 favoring the Penguins. Shepard finished the night 27-for-29 for the Bears, while Lindberg was 26-for-27. Hershey was 0-for-2 on the power play, while Wilkes-Barre/Scranton went 0-for-5.
Hershey continues the 2022-23 season, presented by Penn State Health, when the Bears remain at GIANT Center to host the Lehigh Valley Phantoms on Sunday, Oct. 30 at 5 p.m. The game also serves as Reese's Trick-or-Treat Night, so make sure to wear your costume! All fans 12 & under will receive a Trick-or-Treat Bag upon entry and have the opportunity to Trick-Or-Treat around the concourse during pre-game and intermissions.
