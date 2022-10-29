IceHogs Celebrate Halloween vs. Senators Tonight

October 29, 2022 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Rockford IceHogs News Release







The Rockford IceHogs welcome the Belleville Senators to the BMO Center for the second time in club history Saturday night at 7 p.m. Tonight will be the first of two meetings this season. Grab the latest game info in the Roofers and Waterproofers Local 11 Game Preview!

Join the Rockford IceHogs for a spooktacular celebration tonight, Saturday, Oct. 29 against the Belleville Senators at 7 p.m. Wear your favorite Halloween costume, join the costume contest and stay after the game for trick-or-treating with your favorite IceHogs players!

Players to Watch

After five games, forward David Gust (3G, 6A) leads the IceHogs in points this season at nine. Trailing Gust, forwards Lukas Reichel (2G, 5A) and Brett Seney (4G, 3A) are tied for points at seven.

It's Been a Long Time

In their first meeting since the 2019-20 season, the Rockford IceHogs welcome the Belleville Senators to the BMO Center to face-off in the third contest between the clubs. The Senators secured a 5-2 win in their first-ever meeting with the IceHogs on Dec. 13, 2019 and a 3-0 victory on their first visit to Rockford on Jan. 20, 2020.

Battle of the 1st Rounders

IceHogs forward Lukas Reichel (2G, 5A), first-round draft pick for the Chicago Blackhawks, will clash with Belleville's four first-round picks tonight in Rockford. Forward Ridly Greig (0G, 1A) and defensemen Jacob Bernard-Docker (0G, 1A) and Lassi Thomson (2G, 1A) were all drafted by the Ottawa Senators. Defenseman Jacob Larsson (0G, 2A) was drafted by the Anaheim Ducks.

Tune In LIVE on the IceHogs Broadcast Network Presented by BMO

Watch and listen to every game this season on the IceHogs Broadcast Network presented by BMO! Listen from your favorite device, at home, or on the road at IceHogs.com and on the IceHogs app and watch LIVE on AHLTV and selected games on 23.3 Circle TV! Fans can also tune in on all of Mid-West Family's local stations including 104.9 The X,B103, 95.3 The Bull, and Rockford Greatest Hits 100.5and featured on Rock River Current, the Stateline's premiere source for local events, news and culture.

2022-23 Season Records

Rockford: 2-3-0-0, 4 points (T-5th, Central Division)

Belleville: 3-3-1-0, 7 points (2nd, North Division)

2022-23 Head-to-Head Schedule

Sat., Oct. 29 vs. Belleville, 7 pm CT

Fri., Mar. 3 at Belleville, 6:05 pm CT

IceHogs vs. Senators, All-Time

0-2-0-0

