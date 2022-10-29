Comets Drop Contest at Home to Marlies, 2-1

Utica, NY. - After scoring five goals the previous night in a victory at home, the Comets offense hit a wall when they played the Toronto Marlies on Saturday night in a 2-1 loss to their division rival. Both teams goaltender's ability was on full display as they stifled the offensive of their respective oppositions throughout the contest. Eventually, the visiting team found the back of the net and the Comets were unable to mount a comeback.

In the first period, the Comets and Marlies played an even game which both teams traded chances but couldn't get anything behind either goaltender. It wasn't until the second period that the Marlies struck for a goal and it was defenseman Marshall Rafai who got the help of faceoff win in the Comets zone. Rafai found daylight as the puck went through traffic, off the post, and behind Comets goalie Nico Daws at 7:57. The second period ended with a 1-0 advantage.

In the final period of play, it was a power-play goal by former Comets forward Andrew Gaudette at 12:58 that extended the Marlies lead to 2-0. The home team finally got on the board and it was a power-play goal by Tyce Thompson from Jack Dugan and Robbie Russo at 15:19 that sliced the Marlies lead to 2-1. Despite a great effort with the goaltender pulled for an extra attacker, the Comets couldn't close the gap and lost the contest.

Marlies netminder Dylan Ferguson made 24 saves on 25 shots and was the game's first star. Utica goalie Nico Daws turned aside 23 of 25. Both teams went 1 for 2 on the man advantage.

