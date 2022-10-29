Blue Jackets Loan Goaltender Joonas Korpisalo to Monsters

October 29, 2022 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Cleveland Monsters News Release







CLEVELAND - The Cleveland Monsters announced Saturday that the Columbus Blue Jackets loaned goaltender Joonas Korpisalo to the Monsters for the purpose of conditioning. Last season, Korpisalo went 7-11-0 in 22 appearances for Columbus with a 4.15 goals-against average (GAA) and .877 save percentage (S%).

A 6'3", 193 lb. left-catching native of Pori, Finland, Korpisalo, 28, was selected by the Blue Jackets in the third round (62nd overall) of the 2012 NHL Entry Draft. In 182 career NHL appearances, all for Columbus, spanning parts of seven seasons from 2015-22, Korpisalo went 76-67-21 with three shutouts, a 3.04 GAA and .902 S% and was selected to participate in the 2019-20 NHL All-Star Game. Korpisalo went 19-20-11 with two shutouts, a 2.50 GAA and .911 S% in 46 career AHL appearances for the Springfield Falcons and Lake Erie/Cleveland spanning parts of five seasons from 2014-18 and 2019-20 and helped the Monsters claim the 2016 Calder Cup as AHL Playoff Champions.

Prior to his North American professional career, Korpisalo went 14-14-7 with two shutouts, a 2.34 GAA and .919 S% in 48 career Liiga appearances for Jokerit Helsinki and Ilves Tampere spanning parts of three seasons from 2012-15. In international competition, Korpisalo represented Finland at the 2012-13 IIHF U20 World Junior Championship and the 2016-17 IIHF World Championship.

The Monsters also announced Saturday that the team released goaltender Jake Theut from his professional tryout (PTO) contract.

