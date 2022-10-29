Wolf Pack Eye Weekend Sweep as they Welcome Checkers to Hartford

HARTFORD, CT - The Hartford Wolf Pack will look to sweep a back-to-back weekend tonight as they welcome the defending Atlantic Division Champion Charlotte Checkers to the XL Center for a Saturday night showdown.

Puck drop is set for 7:00 p.m. and coverage is available on AHLTV and Mixlr. Be sure to join us for Pucks 'N Paws, a postgame skate with select Wolf Pack players, and a special guest appearance by Kristine Lilly.

Tale of The Tape:

This is the third of eight meetings between the Wolf Pack and the Checkers, and the first of four at the XL Center between the Atlantic Division foes during the 2022-23 season. The Checkers will return to Hartford for matchups on November 12th and 16th, while the Wolf Pack will visit the Checkers on January 10th and 11th. The season series wraps up in Hartford on Sunday, March 5th.

The Checkers won each of the first two meetings at Bojangles Coliseum, winning 4-3 in overtime on October 14th and 3-1 in the most recent meeting on October 15th. Connor Bunnaman and Riley Nash each scored on the powerplay for the Checkers, while Santtu Kinnunen added an empty net goal. Turner Elson had Hartford's lone goal in the defeat, scoring at 19:55 of the third period.

Rookie forward Anton Levtchi had the overtime winner in the season opener on October 14th.

The Checkers won the last meeting in Hartford between the teams, taking a 2-1 decision on April 22nd that officially eliminated the Wolf Pack from Calder Cup Playoff contention. Scott Wilson scored the game winner at 9:32 of the third period that night.

Wolf Pack Outlook:

The Wolf Pack scored their first victory of the season last night, defeating the Hershey Bears by a final score of 4-2. Gustav Rydahl, Tim Gettinger, Jonny Brodzinski, and Bobby Trivigno scored for the Pack, with Brodzinski's powerplay goal at 6:30 of the second period standing as the winner.

Louis Domingue made 19 saves to collect his first victory with the Wolf Pack, while both Elson (2 a) and Trivigno (1 g, 1 a) had two points in the win. Rydahl's goal was his first in the American Hockey League, while Ty Emberson notched his first assist with the club.

Elson leads the Wolf Pack in scoring with five points (1 g, 4 a) through five games this season. Will Cuylle, Julien Gauthier, Lauri Pajuniemi, and C.J. Smith are tied for the team lead in goals with two each.

Checkers Outlook:

The Checkers enter tonight's contest with a record of 4-1-0-0, good for eight points and a fourth place standing in the Atlantic Division. The club suffered their first loss of the season last night, dropping a 2-1 decision to the Providence Bruins at Amica Mutual Pavilion.

Aleksi Heponiemi opened the scoring 4:42 into the second period, giving the Checkers a 1-0 lead through forty minutes. Fabian Lysell evened the affair 1-1 just 1:13 into the third period, while Oskar Steen broke the tie and pushed the Bruins to victory at the 15:47 mark.

Nash leads the Checkers in scoring with seven points (2 g, 5 a) through five games in his second stint with the team, while Levtchi is second with six points (3 g, 3 a). Levtchi's three goals are tops on the team.

Game Information:

WATCH: AHLTV

LISTEN: Mixlr

Play-by-play voice of the Wolf Pack Alex Thomas will have 'Wolf Pack Pregame' starting live at 6:45 p.m. tonight on both AHLTV and Mixlr. Be sure to tune in all season long for Hartford Wolf Pack hockey!

Tonight, we celebrate Howl-O-Ween at the XL Center. US Women's National Soccer Team star Kristine Lilly will be signing autographs and taking pictures pregame, with the first 1,500 fans receiving an exclusive Kristine Lilly poster, courtesy of CT-DOT.

Also tonight, join us for our first Pucks 'N Paws of the season, and for our first postgame skate of 2022-23! Select Wolf Pack players will be partaking in the postgame skate.

Tickets are available at www.hartfordwolfpack.com.

