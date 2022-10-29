Murray, Cooley Join Wolves from Norfolk
October 29, 2022 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Chicago Wolves News Release
ROSEMONT, Ill. - The Chicago Wolves announced Saturday that forwards Blake Murray and Eric Cooley have joined the team from the Norfolk Admirals of the ECHL.
Murray was reassigned to Chicago by the Carolina Hurricanes while Cooley was recalled by the Wolves.
The 21-year-old Murray appeared in four games with Norfolk this season, scoring two goals and picking up six penalty minutes. During the 2021-22 season with Norfolk, the Uxbridge, Ontario, native appeared in 64 games and had 14 goals and 21 assists with 26 penalty minutes. Murray was a sixth-round selection (183rd overall) by the Carolina Hurricanes in the 2019 NHL Entry Draft.
Cooley, 24, scored his first professional goal during the Admirals' 3-1 victory over Maine on Friday night. The Pittsburgh native had five goals and five assists in 35 games at Ohio State University in '21-22 and signed his first pro contract with the Wolves this summer.
The Wolves will take on the Milwaukee Admirals on Saturday night at 7 p.m. at Allstate Arena.
