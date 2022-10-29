Islanders Double-Up on Phantoms 6-3
October 29, 2022 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Bridgeport Islanders News Release
Ruslan Iskhakov, Andy Andreoff and Samuel Bolduc (pictured) each had three points on Saturday as the Bridgeport Islanders (5-1-1-0), American Hockey League affiliate of the New York Islanders, scored six times for the second straight night to beat the Lehigh Valley Phantoms (2-3-1-0), 6-3, at PPL Center.
The Islanders scored four times on the power play and had four goals in the second period alone, extending their unbeaten in regulation streak to six games (5-0-1-0). Iskhakov and Andreoff each recorded one goal and two assists, while Bolduc notched three assists. Cory Schneider (4-0-0) posted 34 saves in his second straight appearance to remain perfect.
Bridgeport has scored 27 goals in its last five games.
After a scoreless first period that included 18 combined shots, Andreoff opened the scoring with his league-leading fourth power-play goal just 54 seconds after intermission. Chris Terry skated to the right circle and guided a slap-pass to the crease where Andreoff redirected the puck around goaltender Troy Grosenick (2-1-0) to make it 1-0. Bolduc notched the secondary assist and pushed his point streak to a career-high five games (one goal, eight assists).
Bolduc now leads all AHL defensemen in assists (eight) and shares second in scoring (nine points).
Wyatt Wylie pulled the Phantoms back even less than two minutes later with a one-time shot from the right wing. He wound up and sent a slap shot past Schneider for his first goal of the season at 2:33.
Bridgeport blew the game open with each of the next three goals, two coming on the man advantage. Cole Bardreau's second tally of the season made it 2-1 at 3:48 with a redirection on Bolduc's long try from the blue line. Iskhakov extended his point streak to a career-high six games with the secondary helper.
Iskhakov also leads all AHL rookies in assists (seven) and points (11).
Aatu Raty followed up with a highlight-reel, power-play goal at the 11:49 mark, dragging near the hash marks and beating Grosenick's blocker on a brilliant wrist shot. Dennis Cholowski and Hudson Fasching earned the assists, giving the latter a six-game point streak as well (three goals, three assists). Iskhakov scored his fourth goal in his first seven AHL games with a blast off Grosenick's glove to make it 4-1 at 14:58.
Both teams scored twice in the third period to cap the 6-3 final. Cam York snapped a long shot from above the circles that went bar down past Schneider 52 seconds in before Arnaud Durandeau (power play) and Seth Helgeson added Bridgeport's final two tallies. It was their first goals of the season, respectively.
Tyson Foerster got Lehigh Valley on the board for a third time in the closing minute, but it was far from enough.
Special teams were sensational as the Islanders finished a perfect 4-for-4 on the power play and 4-for-5 on the kill. Bridgeport scored six goals on just 14 shots during the second and third periods combined.
Next Time Out: The Islanders open a three-game homestand on Tuesday morning with a 10:30 a.m. matchup against the Charlotte Checkers at Total Mortgage Arena. It's the first of two school-day events during the 2022-23 season. Tickets are on sale now!
