Red-Hot Hogs' Offense Pummels Senators

October 29, 2022 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Rockford IceHogs News Release







The Rockford IceHogs stunned the Belleville Senators with a staggering 8-2 win behind an explosive offense. Led by stellar performances from forwards Lukas Reichel and Dylan Sikura, the IceHogs had a season-high eight different players register multipoint games completing a weekend where the team scored 13 goals in two nights.

The IceHogs didn't waste any time getting the scoring started in the introductory period as Sikura (2G, 1A) batted his first and second scores of the season just underneath Belleville goaltender Kevin Mandolese sandwiched around forward Reichel's (4G, 6A) third goal of the campaign, resulting in a quick goalie change for the Senators. Mads Sogaard stepped in as the new Belleville netminder for the remainder of the stanza.

Rockford's offense continued to overwhelm both Senators' goaltenders in the second frame of the contest with five goals. Forwards Buddy Robinson (1G), Reichel, Mike Hardman (1G, 3A), along with defensemen Alec Regula (2G) and Isaak Phillips (1G, 2A) all tallied before the midway point of the contest to put Rockford up 8-0. In the middle of the Rockford barrage, Mandolese was called back into action to replace Sogaard.

Staying stout defensively, the Hogs held the Senators to only one shot-on-goal in the first frame and tied their AHL record for fewest shots given up in a single period. The last time the Hogs scored eight goals was against the Chicago Wolves back on Jan. 7, in an 8-0 victory.

Belleville snuck a wrist-shot past Rockford goalie Jaxon Stauber to get on the scoreboard at 11:03 before the end of the second stanza. Later in the frame, Stauber took a high shot from the Senators point and departed the game in favor of Dylan Wells. Stauber would earn the win, making seven saves.

Nearing the end of the contest, the Senators notched a second tally from Angus Crookshank at 9:02 in the third, Wells' only blemish on the night and held on to close out the match with 17 saves. The IceHogs outshot the Senators 27-25 in the contest to earn their first ever win over Belleville in the teams' third all-time meeting. Belleville's Madnolese played over 46 minutes and managed 12 saves while Sogaard defended 15 shots with under 14 minutes of playing time.

Chasing perfection, the IceHogs went 7-for-8 in the penalty kill tonight in a penalty killed contest, while the IceHogs went 4-for-8 on the man advantage enroute to a season high eight goals.

