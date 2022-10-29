Barracuda Rolled by Roadrunners, 5-1

October 29, 2022 - American Hockey League (AHL) - San Jose Barracuda News Release







San Jose, CA - After jumping out to a 1-0 lead in the first, the San Jose Barracuda (4-2-0-0) allowed three goals in the second period on Friday against the Tucson Roadrunners (4-1-0-0) at Tech CU Arena and couldn't recover, falling 5-1. After winning its first four games, San Jose has combined for just two goals in its last two outings, both resulting in losses.

In the first, Tristen Robins (3) got things started as he ripped a shot over the blocker of Tucson's Ivan Prosvetov (3-0) at 12:46. 10 of the Barracuda's 15 goals scored this year have now come from first-year players.

In the second, despite outshooting the Roadrunners 13-to-7, the Barracuda would give up three goals. First, Cam Crotty (1) redirected a point pass from Michael Carcone at 2:38. Then, Carcone (2) would notch a PPG at 12:06 to give Tucson its first lead. The power-play goal against was the first given up by the Barracuda this season. Artemi Kniazev would tie the game later in the period, but the goal was disallowed due to goaltender interference. Later in the period, Milos Keleman (2) would extend the Roadrunners' lead to 3-1 at 18:26.

In the third, the Barracuda would outshoot Tucson 14-to-10 but would give up two more goals. Adam Cracknell at 14:06 and then an empty-netter from Boko Imama at 16:23.

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from October 29, 2022

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.