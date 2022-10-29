Blues Assign F Josh Leivo to Thunderbirds
October 29, 2022 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Springfield Thunderbirds News Release
ST. LOUIS, Mo. - St. Louis Blues President of Hockey Operations and General Manager Doug Armstrong announced today the team has assigned forward Josh Leivo to their AHL affiliate, the Springfield Thunderbirds.
Leivo, 29, has appeared in three games with the Blues this season. Overall, the Innisfil, Ontario, native has dressed in 217 career NHL regular-season games, totaling 77 points (38 goals, 39 assists) and 68 penalty minutes. Last season, Leivo led the Chicago Wolves to a Calder Cup championship over Springfield, leading the league during the postseason in goals (15) and points (29) while capturing the Jack A. Butterfield Trophy as playoff MVP.
