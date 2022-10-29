Admirals Top Wolves in OT
October 29, 2022 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Milwaukee Admirals News Release
Chicago, IL - Phil Tomasino scored two goals to lead the Milwaukee Admirals to a 4-3 overtime win over the Chicago Wolves Saturday at Allstate Arena.
Defenseman Jordan Gross scored the game-winner for Milwaukee at 2:36 of overtime. At the end of a Chicago penalty, the Admirals had several chances at the net that were turned aside by goalie Pyotr Kochetkov. Finally, Milwaukee's Tommy Novak fed Gross for a snapshot from the left circle for the win. The Admirals have won three straight.
Milwaukee claimed a 1-0 lead at 5:21 of the first period. Juuso Parssinen grabbed a loose puck on the right wing boards in Chicago's zone and slid a pass to a wide open Tomasino at the front of the net. Tomasino slapped the puck in for his third goal of the season. He's scored a goal in three straight games. Parssinen and Kevin Gravel recorded assists.
The Wolves tied the game at 6:37 of the first period when Nate Succese's shot from the right circle eluded goalie Yaroslav Askarov.
Chicago took a 2-1 lead with just 41 seconds remaining in the first frame. Josh Melnick dribbled a shot from the slot over the right pad of Askarov at 19:19.
Admirals forward Egor Afanasyev's third goal of the season tied the score at 2-2 at 6:05 of the third period. Defenseman Spencer Stastney skated past a defender from the right point and drove to the net. He flipped a pass to the left post and Afanasyev banged it in. Like Tomasino, Afanasyev has goals in three straight games.
Tomasino scored his second of the night at 7:30 of the third period when he ripped a shot off the rush from the left circle into the net for his fourth goal of the year. Tim Schaller and goalie Askarov notched the helpers.
Chicago's Tuukka Tieksola tied the game at 11:24 with a deflection into the goal for his first tally in North America.
Askarov finished with 30 saves and won his second straight game.
The Admirals continue a four-game roadtrip Wednesday at Rockford. The team's next home game will be a Baird School Day Game on Wednesday, November 9th at 10:30 am at Panther Arena.
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
