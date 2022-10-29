Colorado Eagles Recall Goaltender Trent Miner
October 29, 2022 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Colorado Eagles News Release
HENDERSON, NV. - The Colorado Eagles, proud AHL affiliate of the Colorado Avalanche, have announced that the team has recalled goaltender Trent Miner from the ECHL's Utah Grizzlies. Miner has appeared in 11 career AHL contests with Colorado, posting an all-time record of 4-6-1 to go along with a 2.75 goals-against average and .901 save-percentage.
In addition to his time with the Eagles, Miner has generated a record of 16-13-0 with the Grizzlies and led all ECHL netminders last season with seven shutouts.
Colorado will be back in action when they take on the Henderson Silver Knights on Saturday, October 29th at 8:00pm MT at Dollar Loan Center in Henderson, Nevada. Tickets for all regular season games are on sale now and start at just $21. You can find more information on ticket packages, theme tickets, and promotional nights, by visiting ColoradoEagles.com or by calling the ticket department at (970) 686-7468.
• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...
American Hockey League Stories from October 29, 2022
- Roadrunners Improve to 5-1-0-0 With 4-3 Shootout Win Over San Jose - Tucson Roadrunners
- Wolves Drop Thriller to Admirals 4-3 in OT - Chicago Wolves
- Bruins Snatch Victory Late from T-Birds in Shootout - Springfield Thunderbirds
- Andy Welinksi's Overtime Heroics Push Wolf Pack Past Checkers - Hartford Wolf Pack
- Korpisalo Shines in Monsters' 4-2 Win over Crunch - Cleveland Monsters
- Crunch Topped by Monsters, 4-2 - Syracuse Crunch
- Comets Drop Contest at Home to Marlies, 2-1 - Utica Comets
- Hutsko Helps Snag a Point as Checkers Fall in OT - Charlotte Checkers
- Colorado Eagles Recall Goaltender Trent Miner - Colorado Eagles
- Bears Earn Point in 2-1 OT Loss to Penguins - Hershey Bears
- Roadrunners Win Fourth in a Row with 4-3 Shootout Victory Over Barracuda - Tucson Roadrunners
- Penguins' Streak at Six After 2-1, OT Thriller in Hershey - Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins
- Andy Welinksi's Overtime Heroics Push Wolf Pack Past Checkers - Hartford Wolf Pack
- Bruins Top Thunderbirds 4-3 in Shootout - Providence Bruins
- Sammy Walker Tallies Pair of Power Play Goals in Win for Iowa - Manitoba Moose
- Iowa Wild Takes Down Manitoba Moose, Picks Up First Victory - Iowa Wild
- Amerks Flip the Script on Rocket for First Road Win - Rochester Americans
- Blues Assign F Josh Leivo to Thunderbirds - Springfield Thunderbirds
- Syracuse Crunch Loan Forward Shawn Element to Orlando Solar Bears - Syracuse Crunch
- Wolf Pack Recall Forward Alex Whelan from Loan to Jacksonville Icemen - Hartford Wolf Pack
- Toronto Marlies Wrap up Weekend in Utica - Toronto Marlies
- LA Kings Recall Forward Rasmus Kupari - Ontario Reign
- Blue Jackets Loan Goaltender Joonas Korpisalo to Monsters - Cleveland Monsters
- Murray, Cooley Join Wolves from Norfolk - Chicago Wolves
- Bridgeport Islanders Face Lehigh Valley Phantoms at 7:05 p.m. - Bridgeport Islanders
- Wolf Pack Eye Weekend Sweep as they Welcome Checkers to Hartford - Hartford Wolf Pack
- Game Preview: Iowa Wild at Manitoba Moose - Iowa Wild
- Game #6 - Roadrunners at Barracuda - Tucson Roadrunners
- Game Preview: Bears vs. Penguins, 7 p.m. - Hershey Bears
- IceHogs Celebrate Halloween vs. Senators Tonight - Rockford IceHogs
- Givani Smith Heads East - Grand Rapids Griffins
- Amerks Sign Bartkowski to Professional Tryout - Rochester Americans
- Barracuda Rolled by Roadrunners, 5-1 - San Jose Barracuda
- San Diego Loses 7-3 to Abbotsford - San Diego Gulls
- Abbotsford Canucks Win Home Opener 7-3 against San Diego - Abbotsford Canucks
- Roadrunners Open Four-Game Road Trip with Decisive 5-1 Victory Over San Jose - Tucson Roadrunners
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.