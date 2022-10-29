Colorado Eagles Recall Goaltender Trent Miner

HENDERSON, NV. - The Colorado Eagles, proud AHL affiliate of the Colorado Avalanche, have announced that the team has recalled goaltender Trent Miner from the ECHL's Utah Grizzlies. Miner has appeared in 11 career AHL contests with Colorado, posting an all-time record of 4-6-1 to go along with a 2.75 goals-against average and .901 save-percentage.

In addition to his time with the Eagles, Miner has generated a record of 16-13-0 with the Grizzlies and led all ECHL netminders last season with seven shutouts.

Colorado will be back in action when they take on the Henderson Silver Knights on Saturday, October 29th at 8:00pm MT at Dollar Loan Center in Henderson, Nevada.

