Game Preview: Bears vs. Penguins, 7 p.m.

October 29, 2022 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Hershey Bears News Release







(Hershey, PA) - The Hershey Bears continue the 2022-23 season, presented by Penn State Health, as they host the Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins at 7 p.m. this evening at GIANT Center. Hershey looks to end a three-game winless streak and stay perfect on home ice this season. Tonight is the middle game of a three-in-three for Hershey, with the weekend concluding tomorrow evening as the Bears host Lehigh Valley at 5 p.m.

Hershey Bears (2-2-1-0) vs. Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins (5-0-1-0)

October 29, 2022 | 7 p.m. | Game 6 | GIANT Center

Referees: Jake Kamrass (3), Mason Riley (79)

Linespersons: Tommy George (61), Colin Gates (3)

Broadcast Information

Voice of the Bears, Zack Fisch, Hershey Bears Hall of Famer Dave Fenyves, and Jim Jones on the call

RADIO: WFVY-100.1 FM & Fox Sports 1460-AM

WATCH LIVE: AHLTV

LISTEN LIVE: Fox Sports AM-1460 Stream

Radio pre-game coverage starts at 6:30 p.m.

LAST TIME OUT:

The Bears fell on the road last night by a 4-2 score to the Hartford Wolf Pack. Hershey got goals from Ethen Frank and Lucas Johansen in the loss, but Hartford's 3-0 lead was too much to overcome. The Wolf Pack's Bobby Trivigno had a goal and an assist, and Hartford outshot Hershey 27-21. The Penguins were in action last night and stayed undefeated in regulation with a 3-1 win at Lehigh Valley. Valtteri Puustinen scored, Tyler Sikura broke a 1-1 deadlock at 17:27 of the third period, and Corey Andonovski added a goal less than a minute later in the win.

RIVALRY RENEWED:

Tonight marks the first of 12 meetings between the Bears and Penguins this season. Three of Hershey's next four games will be versus Wilkes-Barre/Scranton, so the I-81 rivalry series will be reignited over the next week. Last season Hershey went 8-3-1-0 against the Baby Pens, including a strong 5-1-0-0 on home ice. Hershey's power play was a catalyst for its head-to-head success, going an impressive 10-for-35 (28.6%) in the season series. However, it was Wilkes-Barre/Scranton who got the last laugh, outshining the Bears in the opening round of the Calder Cup Playoffs. Mason Morelli and Mike Vecchione each had 10 points versus Wilkes-Barre/Scranton last season, while Shane Gersich and Bobby Nardella had nine points.

PENGUIN HUNTER:

Goaltender Hunter Shepard was impressive in his first start of the season last weekend at Charlotte, stopping 31 shots, including several point-blank opportunities in the closing minute to preserve a 2-2 tie and force overtime. In his brief AHL tenure, Shepard has shut the door consistently versus Wilkes-Barre/Scranton, and last season he posted a 3-1-0 record versus the Penguins, collecting a .76 goals-against average and a .966 save percentage. Four of Shepard's eight AHL wins have come versus Wilkes-Barre/Scranton.

CALL ME AL:

Last night marked the season debut of defenseman Alex Alexeyev. The blue liner was assigned to the Bears by the Washington Capitals on a long-term injury conditioning loan. Alexeyev, who had shoulder surgery this past June, posted 19 points (1g, 18a) in 68 games for the Bears last season and also made his NHL debut with the Capitals on Dec. 29, 2021 versus Nashville. He had one assist versus Wilkes-Barre/Scranton in 10 games last year, and the Russian born defender's first AHL goal came in his AHL debut on Oct. 5, 2019 versus Wilkes-Barre/Scranton.

BEARS BITES:

Forward Henrik Rybinski made his AHL debut last night for the Bears at Hartford...Hershey forward Ethen Frank has goals in each of his past two games...Hershey head coach Todd Nelson was teammates with John Gruden, the father of Wilkes-Barre/Scranton's Jonathan Gruden. The two played together with the Grand Rapids Griffins...Lucas Johansen's goal last night came in his 200th career AHL game...Sonny Milano enters tonight's game two points from 200 in his professional career.

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from October 29, 2022

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.