Givani Smith Heads East

October 29, 2022 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Grand Rapids Griffins News Release









Grand Rapids Griffins forward Givani Smith

(Grand Rapids Griffins, Credit: Nicolas Carrillo/Griffins) Grand Rapids Griffins forward Givani Smith(Grand Rapids Griffins, Credit: Nicolas Carrillo/Griffins)

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. - The Detroit Red Wings on Saturday recalled forward Givani Smith from the Grand Rapids Griffins.

Smith has one assist, four penalty minutes and a minus-four rating through three games with Grand Rapids this season. The 24-year-old bagged a helper on Oct. 23 at Toronto for his first AHL point since May 15, 2021 due to playing in the NHL. Smith has spent parts of the last three campaigns with the Red Wings, totaling 14 points (7-7-14) and 138 penalty minutes in 83 contests. Through 132 AHL games from 2016-22, the Toronto, Ontario, native has 24 goals, 24 assists and 221 penalty minutes.

Single-game tickets are on sale through griffinshockey.com/tickets . Fans can secure their full-season , select-season or group ticket packages by calling (616) 774-4585 ext. 2 or visit griffinshockey.com for more information.

Images from this story

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from October 29, 2022

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.