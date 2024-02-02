Kyle Capobianco Added to 2024 AHL All-Star Classic Presented by Tech CU

WINNIPEG - The Manitoba Moose Hockey Club, in conjunction with the American Hockey League, announced today Moose defenceman Kyle Capobianco has been added to the Central Division roster for the 2024 AHL All-Star Classic presented by Tech CU in San Jose on Feb. 4 and 5.

Capobianco, 26, leads the Moose in scoring with 32 points (7G, 25A) in 37 games this season. His 0.86 points per game average and 25 assists also pace the club. The Mississauga, Ont. product currently stands in a three-way tie for the most points this season by an AHL defenceman. Capobianco has produced six multi-point efforts over the 2023-24 campaign. The blueliner has registered at least three points in four of those six contests, and has one four-point outing to his name. Capobianco also paces the Moose with a plus-nine rating and ranks third on the squad with seven power play assists.

This is Capobianco's fourth career AHL All-Star nod. He has been an All-Star every season he has been eligible to participate. Capobianco has 144 points (28G, 116A) in 192 career AHL games.

Capobianco joins forward Brad Lambert in representing the Moose at the annual event. This is the ninth time the franchise sends multiple players to the AHL All-Star Classic.

Kyle Capobianco and the Manitoba Moose face off against the Milwaukee Admirals at UW-Milwaukee Panther Arena tonight. Puck drop is scheduled for 7 p.m. CT.

