Monsters Blanked 5-0 by Wolves
February 2, 2024 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Cleveland Monsters News Release
CLEVELAND - The Cleveland Monsters fell to the Chicago Wolves 5-0 on Friday night at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse. With the loss, the Monsters are now 25-14-1-1 and are currently in second place in the AHL's North Division standings.
Following a scoreless first period, Chicago's Rocco Grimaldi scored at at 4:53 of the middle frame followed by Nathan Sicese at 5:36 leaving Cleveland trailing 2-0 after 40 minutes. The Wolves added three more goals in the third period from Sucese at 4:26, Max Comtois at 9:18 and Sucese on the power play at 18:25 bringing the final score to 5-0.
Cleveland's Jet Greaves made 31 saves in defeat while Chicago's Adam Scheel stopped 28 shots for the win.
The Monsters host a rematch against the Chicago Wolves on Saturday, February 3, at 1:00 p.m. at the Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse. Follow the games with full coverage on FOX Sports 1350 'The Gambler', AHLTV and the Monsters Hockey Network.
• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...
American Hockey League Stories from February 2, 2024
- Providence Pulls Away in Third to Defeat Checkers 4-2 - Charlotte Checkers
- Wolves Maul Monsters 5-0 for Sixth Consecutive Road Win - Chicago Wolves
- Third Period Offense Lifts P-Bruins Past Checkers - Providence Bruins
- Skinner Scores, But T-Birds Stumble in Bridgeport - Springfield Thunderbirds
- Comets Shut Out By Marlies, 4-0 - Utica Comets
- Condors Shrug off Deficits, Mess with Texas - Bakersfield Condors
- Point Streak Snapped in 4-1 Bears Loss to Phantoms - Hershey Bears
- Pens Come Back to Force OT, Lose to Wolf Pack, 5-4 - Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins
- Monsters Blanked 5-0 by Wolves - Cleveland Monsters
- Crunch Fall to Senators, 3-1 - Syracuse Crunch
- San Jose Barracuda Name Radim Simek as Team's Captain - San Jose Barracuda
- San Diego Gulls Reassign Anthony Costantini to Tulsa - San Diego Gulls
- The Abbotsford Shuttle: Taking Advantage of Alignment and Location to Win at the NHL and AHL Level - Abbotsford Canucks
- Morning Skate Report: February 2, 2024 - Henderson Silver Knights
- Josh Doan Added to the 2024 AHL All-Star Classic Roster - Tucson Roadrunners
- Kyle Capobianco Added to 2024 AHL All-Star Classic Presented by Tech CU - Manitoba Moose
- Doan, Capobianco Added to Rosters for 2024 AHL All-Star Classic Presented by Tech CU - AHL
- Four Theme Nights, Six Home Games Highlight Amerks Busy February Schedule - Rochester Americans
- Game Preview: Iowa Wild at Henderson Silver Knights - Iowa Wild
- Wolf Pack Welcome Penguins to Town with Eye Toward Revenge - Hartford Wolf Pack
- Hogs Host Griffins for Friday Night Action - Rockford IceHogs
- Bojangles Game Preview: February 2 vs. Providence - Charlotte Checkers
- T-Birds Recall D Marc-Andre Gaudet from Orlando - Springfield Thunderbirds
- Wranglers Foiled by Firebirds - Calgary Wranglers
- Game Preview: Bears at Phantom, 7:05 p.m. - Hershey Bears
- Game Preview: Condors at Stars, 5 p.m. - Bakersfield Condors
- Bridgeport Islanders Host Springfield for Second Time in Three Nights - Bridgeport Islanders
- Firebirds Extend Point Streak With 5-2 Win Over Wranglers - Coachella Valley Firebirds
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Cleveland Monsters Stories
- Monsters Blanked 5-0 by Wolves
- Monsters Host Annual Black Heritage Celebration with Immaculate Cleaning on Friday
- Blue Jackets Assign Defenseman Nick Blankenburg to Monsters
- Monsters Tripped Up In 3-2 Loss To Wolf Pack
- Blue Jackets Recall Defenseman Nick Blankenburg from Monsters