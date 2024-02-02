Monsters Blanked 5-0 by Wolves

CLEVELAND - The Cleveland Monsters fell to the Chicago Wolves 5-0 on Friday night at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse. With the loss, the Monsters are now 25-14-1-1 and are currently in second place in the AHL's North Division standings.

Following a scoreless first period, Chicago's Rocco Grimaldi scored at at 4:53 of the middle frame followed by Nathan Sicese at 5:36 leaving Cleveland trailing 2-0 after 40 minutes. The Wolves added three more goals in the third period from Sucese at 4:26, Max Comtois at 9:18 and Sucese on the power play at 18:25 bringing the final score to 5-0.

Cleveland's Jet Greaves made 31 saves in defeat while Chicago's Adam Scheel stopped 28 shots for the win.

The Monsters host a rematch against the Chicago Wolves on Saturday, February 3, at 1:00 p.m. at the Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse. Follow the games with full coverage on FOX Sports 1350 'The Gambler', AHLTV and the Monsters Hockey Network.

