Pens Come Back to Force OT, Lose to Wolf Pack, 5-4

February 2, 2024 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins News Release







HARTFORD, Conn. - The Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins rallied from a three-goal deficit to force overtime, only to lose to the Hartford Wolf Pack, 5-4, on Friday night at XL Center.

Wilkes-Barre/Scranton (23-16-6-0) allowed four consecutive goals to fall behind 4-1 in the second period. Undeterred, the team clawed out of the hole with Vinnie Hinostroza notching a pair of third-period tallies during the comeback.

The Penguins wasted no time getting on board, receiving a goal from Joona Koppanen two minutes into the game. However, Hartford pulled even at the midway point of the first period on a tip-in by Adam Sýkora.

The Wolf Pack proceeded to rattle off three-straight goals in the second period, starting with a strike by Alex Belzile at 4:12. Two and a half minutes later, Matthew Robertson polished off a four-on-two rush, putting Hartford ahead, 3-1.

That lead was extended to 4-1 on a wicked one-timer by Brennan Othmann for a power-play goal at 12:45 of the middle frame.

Peter Abbandonato gave Wilkes-Barre/Scranton some life with a top-shelf snipe from the high slot with 2:54 to go before the second intermission.

Hinostroza's first of the night was a redirection of a bullet shot by Jack Rathbone at 6:43 of the third period. With time ticking down in regulation, Hinostroza was left all alone in the slot to bury an extra-attacker goal with 2:05 remaining in regulation.

Overtime did not last long, as Brett Berard beat Penguins goalie Magnus Hellberg for the game-winner just 49 seconds into the extra frame.

Hellberg finished the game with 24 saves, while Louis Domingue steered away 43 of the 47 shots he faced.

The Penguins' next game is tomorrow, Saturday, Feb. 3, their last game before the All-Star break. The Black and Gold will take on the Lehigh Valley Phantoms at 7:05 p.m. at PPL Center.

Wilkes-Barre/Scranton's next home game isn't until Saturday, Feb. 17, when they don the moniker of the Pittston Tomatoes for one night only in the latest installment of the Penguins' community series presented by Visit Luzerne County. The Tomatoes will take on the Laval Rocket with a 6:05 p.m. puck drop at Mohegan Sun Arena at Casey Plaza.

American Hockey League Stories from February 2, 2024

