Bojangles Game Preview: February 2 vs. Providence

Before the Checkers take the ice this season, we're breaking down everything fans need to know with the Bojangles Game Preview!

THE MATCHUP

The Checkers are back home, fresh off a big win and looking to keep things rolling with a weekend series against Providence. The Checkers and Bruins just squared off for the first time this season last Sunday in Providence, where the home team would skate away with the victory.

THE STORYLINES

Back In The Win Column

The Checkers finally broke out of what had been a season-worst five-game losing streak by beating the Wolf Pack 4-2 on Wednesday. That closed out what had been a less-than-ideal 5-7-1-0 month of January on a high note and kept the Checkers in the hunt of the Atlantic Division race.

On the other side, Providence enters the weekend as the conference's hottest team, posting an 8-1-1-0 record over its last 10 contests.

Knight's Net

Spencer Knight has seen the bulk of the action between the pipes for Charlotte as of late. The netminder has appeared in 13 of the last 14 games for the Checkers - a run that included 11 straight appearances - and 19 of the last 22. In fact, the last time that a goalie other than Knight appeared in consecutive games for Charlotte was Nov. 20 and 22.

True Story

After missing 16 games due to injury, Alexander True made his return to the lineup Wednesday in Hartford and recorded an assist - his first point since Dec. 8.

On The Kill

Checkers opponents have had at least four man advantages in each of the last six contests - 29 power plays in total. Charlotte has surrendered a power-play goal in five of those six games - including each of the last three - but still stand as the fifth-best penalty kill in the AHL.

THE ONES TO WATCH

Charlotte

Wilmer Skoog - 8 points in last 9 games

Rasmus Asplund - 3 points in last 3 games

Patrick Giles - 2 points in last 4 games

Providence

Reilly Walsh - 4 points in last 5 games

Mason Lohrei - 4 points in last 3 games

Georgii Merkulov - 11 points in last 9 games

THE INFO

Puck drops tonight at 7 p.m. If you can't make it to Bojangles Coliseum, you can listen to the game for free on the Checkers app or watch on AHLTV.

