Josh Doan Added to the 2024 AHL All-Star Classic Roster
February 2, 2024 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Tucson Roadrunners News Release
Tucson, Arizona- The Tucson Roadrunners today announced that rookie forward Josh Doan has been added the 2024 AHL All- Star Classic roster and will be joining goaltender Matthew Villalta in San Jose to represent the organization.
Doan this season is tied for the team lead in points (28) with Dylan Guenther, who is currently with the Arizona Coyotes, but leads by himself in goals (16) and power-play goals (6). His 16 goals this year is third in the AHL amongst rookies, with eight of them coming in game-winning fashion that sits at first in the entire league.
Doan joins former Roadrunner Kyle Capobianco who was also announced today to be attending the All-Star game to represent the Manitoba Moose. Capobianco spent five seasons with Tucson earning three All-Star bids in 2017-18, 2018-19 and 2019-20.
Doan becomes the 14th all-time Roadrunner selected to an All-Star Game.
All-Time Roadrunners All-Stars
2016-2017: Brendan Perlini, Kyle Wood, Christian Fischer
2017-2018: Nick Merkley, Dylan Strome, Kyle Capobianco
2018-2019: Conor Garland, Kyle Capobianco, Michael Bunting
2019-2020: Kyle Capobianco, Lane Pederson, Brayden Burke
2020-2021: None
2021-22: No All Star Game Due to COVID-19 Pandemic
2022-23: Michael Carcone
2023-24: Dylan Guenther, Matthew Villalta, Josh Doan
The Roadrunners currently sit three points behind first place in the Pacific Division at 54 with a 26-13-1-1 record. They face the San Diego Gulls today at 8:00 p.m. MST and Coachella Valley tomorrow at 7:00 p.m. MST to conclude their current three-game road trip.
• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...
American Hockey League Stories from February 2, 2024
- Josh Doan Added to the 2024 AHL All-Star Classic Roster - Tucson Roadrunners
- Kyle Capobianco Added to 2024 AHL All-Star Classic Presented by Tech CU - Manitoba Moose
- Doan, Capobianco Added to Rosters for 2024 AHL All-Star Classic Presented by Tech CU - AHL
- Four Theme Nights, Six Home Games Highlight Amerks Busy February Schedule - Rochester Americans
- Game Preview: Iowa Wild at Henderson Silver Knights - Iowa Wild
- Wolf Pack Welcome Penguins to Town with Eye Toward Revenge - Hartford Wolf Pack
- Hogs Host Griffins for Friday Night Action - Rockford IceHogs
- Bojangles Game Preview: February 2 vs. Providence - Charlotte Checkers
- T-Birds Recall D Marc-Andre Gaudet from Orlando - Springfield Thunderbirds
- Wranglers Foiled by Firebirds - Calgary Wranglers
- Game Preview: Bears at Phantom, 7:05 p.m. - Hershey Bears
- Game Preview: Condors at Stars, 5 p.m. - Bakersfield Condors
- Bridgeport Islanders Host Springfield for Second Time in Three Nights - Bridgeport Islanders
- Firebirds Extend Point Streak With 5-2 Win Over Wranglers - Coachella Valley Firebirds
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Tucson Roadrunners Stories
- Josh Doan Added to the 2024 AHL All-Star Classic Roster
- Game #42: Tucson Roadrunners vs. San Diego Gulls
- Roadrunners Rally Late Past Bakersfield
- Game #41: Tucson Roadrunners vs. Bakersfield Condors
- Tucson Roadrunners Road Ahead: Road Ahead: It's the Gem Show Trip