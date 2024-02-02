Josh Doan Added to the 2024 AHL All-Star Classic Roster

Tucson, Arizona- The Tucson Roadrunners today announced that rookie forward Josh Doan has been added the 2024 AHL All- Star Classic roster and will be joining goaltender Matthew Villalta in San Jose to represent the organization.

Doan this season is tied for the team lead in points (28) with Dylan Guenther, who is currently with the Arizona Coyotes, but leads by himself in goals (16) and power-play goals (6). His 16 goals this year is third in the AHL amongst rookies, with eight of them coming in game-winning fashion that sits at first in the entire league.

Doan joins former Roadrunner Kyle Capobianco who was also announced today to be attending the All-Star game to represent the Manitoba Moose. Capobianco spent five seasons with Tucson earning three All-Star bids in 2017-18, 2018-19 and 2019-20.

Doan becomes the 14th all-time Roadrunner selected to an All-Star Game.

All-Time Roadrunners All-Stars

2016-2017: Brendan Perlini, Kyle Wood, Christian Fischer

2017-2018: Nick Merkley, Dylan Strome, Kyle Capobianco

2018-2019: Conor Garland, Kyle Capobianco, Michael Bunting

2019-2020: Kyle Capobianco, Lane Pederson, Brayden Burke

2020-2021: None

2021-22: No All Star Game Due to COVID-19 Pandemic

2022-23: Michael Carcone

2023-24: Dylan Guenther, Matthew Villalta, Josh Doan

The Roadrunners currently sit three points behind first place in the Pacific Division at 54 with a 26-13-1-1 record. They face the San Diego Gulls today at 8:00 p.m. MST and Coachella Valley tomorrow at 7:00 p.m. MST to conclude their current three-game road trip.

