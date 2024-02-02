Admirals Make It an Even Dozen

Milwaukee, WI - The Milwaukee Admirals scored five unanswered goals to turn a 2-0 deficit into a 5-2 victory over the Manitoba Moose for their 12th consecutive victory on Friday night at Panther Arena.

The win kept the Ads perfect in 2024 (12-0) and set a new team record with their 11th consecutive home victory. Milwaukee upped their overall record to 28-10-1 on the season, good for 57 points and the second-best winning percentage in the AHL.

The 12 straight wins is one shy of tying the team record of 13 set in November/December of 2019-20.

Yaroslav Askarov, who is headed to San Jose to participate in the AHL All-Star Classic, stopped 26 shots to extend his personal winning streak to 10 games and give him his 17th win of the campaign.

The Admirals picked up goals from Spencer Stastney, Jake Livingstone, Marc Del Gaizo, Kevin Wall and Juuso Parssinen in the game, while Mark Jankowski dished out a pair of assists in the game, the only Ads skater with more than one point.

Manitoba grabbed their early two-goal advantage by scoring twice on the same penalty kill as Nic Jones and Kristian Reichel scored 24 seconds apart in the middle of the second.

It didn't take the Admirals long to get back in it, however, as Stastney, Livingstone, and Del Gaizo all scored in less than six minutes to give the team a 3-2 lead after the second period and then Wall and Parssinen scored in the third to give the team some insurance.

The Ads have the next week for the AHL All-Star Break and will come look for lucky win 13 when they host the Chicago on Friday, February 9th at 7 pm at Panther Arena.

