San Jose Barracuda Name Radim Simek as Team's Captain

San Jose, CA - The San Jose Barracuda (@SJBarracuda), AHL (@TheAHL) affiliate of the San Jose Sharks (@SanJoseSharks), and General Manager Joe Will and Head Coach John McCarthy announced today that defenseman Radim Simek has been named the team's fifth captain in franchise history.

"Radim has provided the room with a lot of leadership since he joined the Barracuda at the start of the season," said Will. "His professional approach on a daily basis is contagious. As this season has progressed, it became clear that he was the right choice to be our captain and we're excited for him to take on this responsibility."

"Radim has done everything that we've asked from him this season," said McCarthy. "He's a great pro and he has had a positive influence on all the players and staff. His work ethic and attitude made giving him the "C" an easy decision."

Simek, 31, has appeared in 31 games this season with the Barracuda, posting 15 points (four goals, 11 assists), 21 penalty minutes, and a plus-five rating.

In his career, he has skated in 209 NHL games with the Sharks, notching 29 points (seven goals, 22 assists) and 74 penalty minutes. In addition, he has played 100 AHL games with the Barracuda, collecting 44 points (11 goals, 33 assists), 41 penalty minutes, and a plus-13 rating.

The Barracuda take on the Abbotsford Canucks on Friday and Saturday before heading into the AHL All-Star break. The 2024 AHL All-Star Classic presented by Tech CU is scheduled for Feb. 4-5, 2024, at Tech CU Arena in San Jose. Defenseman Shakir Mukhamadullin will represent the Barracuda as a member of Team Pacific. Tickets are still available so go to sjbarracuda.com for more details.

