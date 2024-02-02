San Jose Barracuda Name Radim Simek as Team's Captain
February 2, 2024 - American Hockey League (AHL) - San Jose Barracuda News Release
San Jose, CA - The San Jose Barracuda (@SJBarracuda), AHL (@TheAHL) affiliate of the San Jose Sharks (@SanJoseSharks), and General Manager Joe Will and Head Coach John McCarthy announced today that defenseman Radim Simek has been named the team's fifth captain in franchise history.
"Radim has provided the room with a lot of leadership since he joined the Barracuda at the start of the season," said Will. "His professional approach on a daily basis is contagious. As this season has progressed, it became clear that he was the right choice to be our captain and we're excited for him to take on this responsibility."
"Radim has done everything that we've asked from him this season," said McCarthy. "He's a great pro and he has had a positive influence on all the players and staff. His work ethic and attitude made giving him the "C" an easy decision."
Simek, 31, has appeared in 31 games this season with the Barracuda, posting 15 points (four goals, 11 assists), 21 penalty minutes, and a plus-five rating.
In his career, he has skated in 209 NHL games with the Sharks, notching 29 points (seven goals, 22 assists) and 74 penalty minutes. In addition, he has played 100 AHL games with the Barracuda, collecting 44 points (11 goals, 33 assists), 41 penalty minutes, and a plus-13 rating.
The Barracuda take on the Abbotsford Canucks on Friday and Saturday before heading into the AHL All-Star break. The 2024 AHL All-Star Classic presented by Tech CU is scheduled for Feb. 4-5, 2024, at Tech CU Arena in San Jose. Defenseman Shakir Mukhamadullin will represent the Barracuda as a member of Team Pacific. Tickets are still available so go to sjbarracuda.com for more details.
• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...
American Hockey League Stories from February 2, 2024
- Condors Shrug off Deficits, Mess with Texas - Bakersfield Condors
- Point Streak Snapped in 4-1 Bears Loss to Phantoms - Hershey Bears
- Pens Come Back to Force OT, Lose to Wolf Pack, 5-4 - Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins
- Monsters Blanked 5-0 by Wolves - Cleveland Monsters
- Crunch Fall to Senators, 3-1 - Syracuse Crunch
- San Jose Barracuda Name Radim Simek as Team's Captain - San Jose Barracuda
- San Diego Gulls Reassign Anthony Costantini to Tulsa - San Diego Gulls
- The Abbotsford Shuttle: Taking Advantage of Alignment and Location to Win at the NHL and AHL Level - Abbotsford Canucks
- Morning Skate Report: February 2, 2024 - Henderson Silver Knights
- Josh Doan Added to the 2024 AHL All-Star Classic Roster - Tucson Roadrunners
- Kyle Capobianco Added to 2024 AHL All-Star Classic Presented by Tech CU - Manitoba Moose
- Doan, Capobianco Added to Rosters for 2024 AHL All-Star Classic Presented by Tech CU - AHL
- Four Theme Nights, Six Home Games Highlight Amerks Busy February Schedule - Rochester Americans
- Game Preview: Iowa Wild at Henderson Silver Knights - Iowa Wild
- Wolf Pack Welcome Penguins to Town with Eye Toward Revenge - Hartford Wolf Pack
- Hogs Host Griffins for Friday Night Action - Rockford IceHogs
- Bojangles Game Preview: February 2 vs. Providence - Charlotte Checkers
- T-Birds Recall D Marc-Andre Gaudet from Orlando - Springfield Thunderbirds
- Wranglers Foiled by Firebirds - Calgary Wranglers
- Game Preview: Bears at Phantom, 7:05 p.m. - Hershey Bears
- Game Preview: Condors at Stars, 5 p.m. - Bakersfield Condors
- Bridgeport Islanders Host Springfield for Second Time in Three Nights - Bridgeport Islanders
- Firebirds Extend Point Streak With 5-2 Win Over Wranglers - Coachella Valley Firebirds
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent San Jose Barracuda Stories
- San Jose Barracuda Name Radim Simek as Team's Captain
- American Hockey League and San Jose Barracuda Announce Schedule of Events for the 2024 All-Star Classic Presented by Tech CU
- Barracuda Defenseman Shakir Mukhamadullin Added to AHL All-Star Roster
- Robins Scores Again in 4-1 Loss to Checkers
- Lindblom Scores Twice, Barracuda Earn Point in OT Loss