Condors Shrug off Deficits, Mess with Texas

The Bakersfield Condors (20-13-4, 44pts) rallied three times and knocked off the Texas Stars (21-16-3, 45pts) 5-3 on Friday. James Hamblin (4th) had three points with a goal and two assists. Xavier Bourgault (6th) scored shorthanded and had an assist as well. Olivier Rodrigue got the win, stopping all 14 shots he faced in the third period to preserve the win.

Bakersfield is now 13-3-3 (.763) in its last 19 games and 18-2-2 when scoring at least three goals. The Condors improved to 2-0-1 on the season against the Stars.

UP NEXT: The Condors are in Texas Saturday at 5 p.m. PT. Catch both games on AHLTV, AM 800 Fox Sports Radio, and the iHeartRadio App.

