T-Birds Recall D Marc-Andre Gaudet from Orlando

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. - The Springfield Thunderbirds announced today that the club has recalled defenseman Marc-Andre Gaudet from the ECHL's Orlando Solar Bears.

Gaudet, 20, has posted 13 points (three goals, 10 assists) in 31 games with Orlando in his first pro season. He skated in four games with the T-Birds last month, posting a +1 rating.

A native of Moncton, N.B., Gaudet was drafted by the St. Louis Blues in the fifth round (152nd overall) of the 2022 NHL Draft. In 169 QMJHL games with the Acadie-Bathurst Titan, Chicoutimi Sagueneens, and Sherbrooke Phoenix, Gaudet put up 107 points (29g, 78a) and a +64 rating.

The T-Birds continue a Connecticut road trip on Friday night as they visit the Bridgeport Islanders at Total Mortgage Arena for a 7:00 p.m. puck drop.

