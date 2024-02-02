T-Birds Recall D Marc-Andre Gaudet from Orlando
February 2, 2024 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Springfield Thunderbirds News Release
SPRINGFIELD, Mass. - The Springfield Thunderbirds announced today that the club has recalled defenseman Marc-Andre Gaudet from the ECHL's Orlando Solar Bears.
Gaudet, 20, has posted 13 points (three goals, 10 assists) in 31 games with Orlando in his first pro season. He skated in four games with the T-Birds last month, posting a +1 rating.
A native of Moncton, N.B., Gaudet was drafted by the St. Louis Blues in the fifth round (152nd overall) of the 2022 NHL Draft. In 169 QMJHL games with the Acadie-Bathurst Titan, Chicoutimi Sagueneens, and Sherbrooke Phoenix, Gaudet put up 107 points (29g, 78a) and a +64 rating.
The T-Birds continue a Connecticut road trip on Friday night as they visit the Bridgeport Islanders at Total Mortgage Arena for a 7:00 p.m. puck drop.
Fans can reserve seats to be a part of the Thunderbirds' hockey action for the 2023-24 season by calling (413)-739-GOAL (4625) or visiting www.SpringfieldThunderbirds.com.
Images from this story
|
Springfield Thunderbirds defenseman Marc-Andre Gaudet
• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...
American Hockey League Stories from February 2, 2024
- Game Preview: Iowa Wild at Henderson Silver Knights - Iowa Wild
- Wolf Pack Welcome Penguins to Town with Eye Toward Revenge - Hartford Wolf Pack
- Hogs Host Griffins for Friday Night Action - Rockford IceHogs
- Bojangles Game Preview: February 2 vs. Providence - Charlotte Checkers
- T-Birds Recall D Marc-Andre Gaudet from Orlando - Springfield Thunderbirds
- Wranglers Foiled by Firebirds - Calgary Wranglers
- Game Preview: Bears at Phantom, 7:05 p.m. - Hershey Bears
- Game Preview: Condors at Stars, 5 p.m. - Bakersfield Condors
- Bridgeport Islanders Host Springfield for Second Time in Three Nights - Bridgeport Islanders
- Firebirds Extend Point Streak With 5-2 Win Over Wranglers - Coachella Valley Firebirds
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.