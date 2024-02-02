Hardman Ties Game Late in Third Period, Falls in Shootout

ROCKFORD, Ill. - The Rockford IceHogs dropped game one of a two-game weekend set in a 3-2 shootout loss to the Grand Rapids Griffins. David Gust and Mike Hardman each scored game-tying goals in the third period to force overtime and nab one point in the standings. Drew Commesso recorded 24 saves on 26 shots.

Austin Czarnik scored the game-winning goal in round three of the shootout and was the only player to score in the specialty format. With their victory tonight, the Griffins jump into second place in the Central Division ahead of the Texas Stars.

Grand Rapids started the scoring in the first with a late-period goal from Josiah Didier (18:35).

Rockford and Grand Rapids did not score in the second period. Drew Commesso performed well with 21 saves through the first two periods of the game.

Halfway through the third period, Rockford sent a flurry of shots just wide of the net. Ethan Del Mastro saved the puck from exiting the offensive zone and sent a pass to Brett Seney near the half wall where Seney tipped the puck to Gust. Gust received the pass behind the cage, circled the left side of the net towards the slot, and sent a wrist shot into the back of the net to tie the game (10:27).

Amadeus Lombardi gave Grand Rapids the lead a few minutes later for his fourth goal of the season, assisted by Brogan Rafferty (15:50).

In the final minutes of regulation, Simon Edvinsson was sent to the box for a delay of game penalty. With Rockford down by one goal and Commesso pulled from the net, the IceHogs played with a 6-on-4 advantage with under five minutes left.

While two men up, Seney sent a shot on the net that bounced off Sebastian Cossa. Hardman, posted in front of the goalie, swung his stick on the airborne puck and knocked it into the back of the net with under two minutes left to play in regulation (18:24).

With the game tied after three periods, the Griffins and IceHogs played an additional five minutes of 3-on-3 overtime hockey. Gust registered the only shot in overtime and narrowly missed the game-winning goal.

With neither team scoring in overtime, the game was sent to a shootout - the first shootout for Rockford at home this season; third of the year. Austin Czarnik scored the game-winning goal in the third round of the shootout to give Grand Rapids a 3-2 victory. Commesso previously stopped Elmer Sodebrlom and Jonatan Berggren. Cole Guttman, Brett Seney, and David Gust were all stonewalled by Cossa.

Rockford returns to action tomorrow against the Manitoba Moose for the final game of the regular season between the two teams. Puck drop is set for 7 p.m.

