Wolf Pack Welcome Penguins to Town with Eye Toward Revenge

February 2, 2024 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Hartford Wolf Pack News Release







HARTFORD, CT - The Hartford Wolf Pack open a back-to-back set that will lead them into the All-Star break tonight when they welcome the Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins to town. This is the second game of a six-game homestand for the Pack.

The puck drop is set for 7:00 p.m. and coverage is available on AHLTV and Mixlr.

Tale of The Tape:

This is the fifth of six meetings between the Wolf Pack and Penguins this season. It is the second of three meetings between the sides at the XL Center, where the season series will conclude on April 19th.

The Wolf Pack took the first meeting on October 20th, scoring a 5-0 victory in their home opener. Since then, however, the Penguins have rattled off three straight victories on home ice. The Penguins prevailed on October 28th (4-2), January 7th (2-1), and most recently on January 24th (4-1) at the Mohegan Sun Arena at Casey Plaza.

In that most recent meeting, the Pens struck just 65 seconds into the game when Jesse Puljujärvi scored his third goal of the season. Alex Nylander potted the eventual game-winning goal at 3:42 of the first period, while Jack St. Ivany (10:44) and Sam Poulin (13:01) added insurance markers in the middle stanza. Brennan Othmann got the Wolf Pack on the board at 7:48 of the third period, blasting home a powerplay goal from the right-wing circle.

The home team is 4-0-0-0 in the season series, which is led by the Penguins (3-1-0-0).

The Wolf Pack have won three straight games at home against the Penguins and have a nine-game point streak (7-0-1-1) at the XL Center. The Penguins' last regulation victory in Hartford came on February 12th, 2020 (2-1).

Wolf Pack Outlook:

The Wolf Pack dropped the opener of their six-game homestand on Wednesday night, falling 4-2 to the Charlotte Checkers.

Karl Henriksson opened the scoring 8:18 into the game, snapping his eighth goal of the season over the shoulder of Spencer Knight. Cameron Morrison tied the contest at 11:39, collecting a rebound and lifting a backhander home for his second goal of the season. Just 1:51 later, Lucas Carlsson put the Checkers ahead when he gloved down a clearing attempt, settled the puck, and blasted a shot into traffic that clipped off a Wolf Pack player in front.

After a scoreless second period, the Pack found the equalizer with their fifth shorthanded goal of the season 12:00 into the third period. Brett Berard blazed into the offensive zone and fired home his first career shorthanded goal to make it 2-2. Just 2:51 later, however, Gerry Mayhew potted a centering feed for his ninth goal of the season, the eventual game-winner.

Rasmus Asplund tacked on an empty net goal at 18:32 to seal the victory.

Berard leads the Wolf Pack in goals with 13 on the season. Alex Belzile leads the team in points with 33 (12 g, 21 a), while Mac Hollowell leads the way in assists with 29.

On Thursday, the Wolf Pack inked defenseman Bryan Yoon to a one-year AHL contract for the remainder of the 2023-24 season. Yoon originally joined the Pack on a professional tryout agreement (PTO) on January 19th.

Penguins Outlook:

The Penguins dropped a 4-1 decision on Wednesday night on home ice against the Toronto Marlies. It was the club's second straight defeat.

After a scoreless first period, Josiah Slavin opened the scoring at 4:08 of the second period with his fifth goal of the season. Jonathan Gruden evened the tilt at 7:22 of the third period, scoring his ninth goal of the season in his first game since January 17th. 18 seconds later, however, the Marlies retook the lead for good. Nick Abruzzese potted his seventh goal of the season at 7:40 to put the Marlies ahead 2-1.

Both Logan Shaw and Zach Solow hit the empty net in the final three minutes as the Marlies pulled away.

Nylander leads the Penguins in goals with 13, while defenseman Ty Smith paces the club in points with 28 (6 g, 22 a). Smith's 22 assists lead the club in that department.

Game Information:

WATCH: AHLTV

LISTEN: Mixlr

Play-by-play voice of the Wolf Pack Alex Thomas will have 'Wolf Pack Pregame' starting live at 6:45 p.m. on both AHLTV and Mixlr.

The Wolf Pack continue their homestand on Saturday night, as the Springfield Thunderbirds fly into Hartford for a 7:00 p.m. puck drop. It's Women in Sports Night presented by Nissan, while the first 1,500 fans ages 12 and under will receive a Wolf Pack youth replica jersey.

Tickets are available at www.hartfordwolfpack.com.

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from February 2, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.