Game Preview: Bears at Phantom, 7:05 p.m.

(Allentown, PA) - The Hershey Bears open the month of February with their second visit of the week to PPL Center, where they face the Lehigh Valley Phantoms tonight in another Atlantic Division grudge match. Hershey carries a nine-game point streak (7-0-0-2) into tonight's game and has won its last six contests.

Hershey Bears (35-7-0-2) at Lehigh Valley Phantoms (17-17-5-2)

February 2, 2024 | 7:05 p.m. | Game 45 | PPL Center

Referees: Riley Brace (49), Mathieu Menniti (30)

Linespersons: Brandon Grillo (79), Dylan Pitera (97)

Broadcast Information

Voice of the Bears, Zack Fisch on the call

RADIO: WFVY-100.1 FM, Fox Sports 1460-AM, SportsRadio 98.9-FM & WOYK 1350-AM (joined in-progress), Capitals Radio

WATCH LIVE: AHLTV

LISTEN LIVE: Fox Sports AM-1460 Stream, Caps Radio 24/7

Radio pre-game coverage starts at 6:35 p.m.

LAST TIME OUT:

The Bears earned their sixth straight win on Wednesday with a 4-2 victory over the Phantoms. After Mike Vecchione opened the scoring with a power-play goal at 13:11 of the first period, Lehigh Valley took a 2-1 lead in the second frame with goals scored during separate 4-on-4 sequences from Cooper Marody (11:03) and Ronnie Attard (12:25). Hershey rallied with three straight goals in the final stanza, as Jimmy Huntington leveled the score just 1:16 into the period, then Vecchione scored his second of the night on a 2-on-1 rush at 13:41. Pierrick Dubé sealed the game with an empty-net goal at 17:56. Goaltender Clay Stevenson went 25-for-27 to get his 16th victory of the season.

ROAD WARRIORS:

Wednesday's road win at Lehigh Valley extended Hershey's road point streak to eight games (6-0-0-2), a season-high for the club and the longest currently active road point streak in the American Hockey League. Hershey is 15-3-0-2 on the road this season for a league-leading .800 road point percentage. The Bears have posted a 3-0-0-1 record at Lehigh Valley this season. The franchise record for longest road point streak is 10 games (6-0-2-2, Oct. 29-Dec. 9, 2005).

WHOA, NELLY:

With Wednesday's win over Lehigh Valley, Bears head coach Todd Nelson earned his 388th AHL head coaching victory, moving him into a tie with former Hartford Wolf Pack/Connecticut Whale bench boss Ken Gernander for eighth all-time for AHL head coaching victories; his next victory will give him sole possession of eighth place. At 353 wins entering the season, Nelson has already passed Robbie Ftorek (354), Terry Reardon (362), Mark Morris (374), and Randy Cunneyworth (384) in his ascension up the AHL's wins leaderboard during the current campaign.

SUPER DUBÉ-R:

Pierrick Dubé tallied three points (1g, 2a) on Wednesday, matching his single-game season and career-highs for points. The effort also allowed the second-year pro to match his offensive point production at the same pace as last season, when he skated in 44 games for the Laval Rocket and collected 32 points (16g, 16a). The game also marked the first time this season the native of Lyon, France had dished out a pair of assists. Dubé is second in the AHL with 23 goals, one back of Springfield's Adam Gaudette, who has 24.

BEARS BITES:

Joe Snively needs one assist for 100 in his professional career...Aaron Ness played in his 700th AHL game on Wednesday against the Phantoms, recording an assist. Ness needs six more points to pass Mike Gaul (169 points) for seventh in franchise scoring among defensemen...The Chocolate and White have gone 12-2-0-1 on the road this season when scoring a goal in the first period...Hershey is 17-1-0-2 this season in games decided by one goal...Hershey is averaging the fewest goals against (2.09) and shots against (26.50) among AHL teams...The Bears have more first goals (28) and wins when scoring first (26) than any other team.

ON THIS DATE:

Feb. 2, 1954 - Trailing 5-2 at the 7:28 mark of the third period, the Bears staged a furious comeback with three goals in a span of less than 10 minutes, and Dunc Fisher netted the game-winner in overtime to complete a hat trick in a 6-5 victory over the Syracuse Warriors at Hershey Sports Arena. The three-goal performance marked the first hat trick as a Bear for Fisher, who would go on to turn the trick eight total times during his tenure in Chocolatetown, and still stands to this day as the franchise's goal-scoring leader, with 260.

