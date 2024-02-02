Morning Skate Report: February 2, 2024

HENDERSON, N.V. - The Henderson Silver Knights will take on the Iowa Wild for their second and final series of the year and the first at The Dollar Loan Center. The Silver Knights will look to grab two points after back-to-back overtime and shootout losses to the Colorado Eagles last week. Puck drop is set for 7 p.m. PT.

REMPAL'S RETURN

The Silver Knights are looking forward to some reinforcements on the offensive side of the puck with the return of forward Sheldon Rempal. Rempal made his season debut for the Vegas Golden Knights on January 18 against the New York Rangers, a 5-1 Vegas victory. In his four games in the NHL this season, he scored two goals.

"It was a ton of fun and a pretty surreal week," said Rempal after Friday's morning skate. "I can't really put into words what that meant to me. But for us, we're going to refocus our minds to the Silver Knights. We can't let our heads get big. We have a playoff push coming down the stretch here, so any way we can help is good."

Head Coach Ryan Craig has full confidence that the games tonight and tomorrow are in full focus for all players returning to the AHL.

"I really liked our practice this week," he added. "Obviously those guys [Rempal, Froese, Rondbjerg, and Brisson] come back and add skill, pace, all the things that got them to the NHL."

BEHIND ENEMY LINES

Forward Nic Petan leads the Wild with 34 points (11G, 23A) in 33 games played. He finished the 2022-23 season, his first in Iowa, with 62 points (23G, 39A) in 53 games. In this year's previous games against the Silver Knights, both Henderson victories, Petan tallied two assists.

Goaltenders Jesper Wallstedt and Zane McIntyre have been splitting starts for the Wild. Wallstedt has played in 21 games, averaging 2.61 goals against with a .916 save percentage and 11-10-0 record. McIntyre has played 19 games, averaging 3.36 goals against with a .884 save percentage and a 3-11-3 record.

The Silver Knights and Iowa Wild have faced each other just twice in franchise history, both road games on this season's opening weekend. Henderson defeated Iowa in both games, with a 4-2 win to open the series and a 7-3 win to conclude it.

FURTHER NOTES

Christoffer Sedoff is week-to-week

Jake Bischoff is week-to-week

Adam Cracknell is week-to-week

Daniel D'Amato is day-to-day

