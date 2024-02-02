Third Period Offense Lifts P-Bruins Past Checkers
February 2, 2024 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Providence Bruins News Release
Charlotte, NC - Two third period tallies lifted the Providence Bruins past the Charlotte Checkers 4-2 on Friday night at Bojangles Coliseum. Patrick Brown netted the game-winning goal short-handed 34 seconds into the third period, while Justin Brazeau extended the lead with four minutes remaining. Goaltender Brandon Bussi made 26 saves to earn his 15th win of the season.
How It Happened
Alec Reulga's wrist shot from the right point deflected off Jayson Megna's stick in the right circle and past the goaltender to give the P-Bruins a 1-0 lead with 4:02 remaining in the first period.
1:23 into the second period, Mason Lohrei fed the puck to Fabian Lysell at the left circle, where he fired a wrist shot past the glove of the goaltender for a power play goal, extending the Providence lead to 2-0. Georgii Merkulov received a secondary assist.
Michael Benning's one-timer from the right circle beat the goaltender inside the near post for a power play tally, cutting the P-Bruins' lead to 2-1 with 9:44 to play in the second frame.
Skyler Brind'Amour snapped a shot from between the circles that zipped between the goaltender's legs, tying the game at 2-2 with 4:23 left in the second period.
While playing short-handed, John Beecher spun off a defender on the right-side boards and flung the puck to Brown cutting towards the net, who redirected it past the goaltender on the backhand, giving Providence a 3-2 lead 34 seconds into the third period.
Ian Mitchell walked the puck down from the point and fired a wrist shot from the slot that Brazeau deflected into the back of the net, extending the P-Bruins' lead to 4-2 with 4:00 remaining in the third period. Merkulov received an assist as well.
Stats
Brown's tally was the seventh short-handed goal scored by the Providence Bruins this season, which is tied for third in the league. The P-Bruins have short-handed tallies in three-straight contests.
Brazeau has three goals in his last two games.
Bussi stopped 26 of the 28 shots he faced. The P-Bruins totaled 19 shots.
The Providence power play went 1-for-2, and the penalty kill was 3-for-3.
Up Next
The Providence Bruins remain in Charlotte to face the Checkers on Saturday, February 3 at Bojangles Coliseum. Puck drop is set for 6:00 P.M.
