Game Preview: Condors at Stars, 5 p.m.

BAKERSFIELD (19-13-4, 42pts) @ TEXAS (21-15-3, 45pts)

The Condors step out of the Pacific Division for the first of two in the Lone Star State

PUCK DROP: 5 p.m. PT

The Condors step out of the division for the first of two against the Stars.

LOOKING BACK

For the first time this season, the Condors fell in regulation after leading after two periods. Despite a 2-1 lead going into the third, Bakersfield fell 3-2 to visiting Tucson on Wednesday. Seth Griffith and Matvey Petrov each had goals in the second period.

REUNITED

Ben Gleason and Jack Campbell each return to the place they started their pro careers. Tonight is Gleason's first game back in Cedar Park, a place he spent five seasons and 290 games. He has 20 points on the season, including matching his career high with nine goals. Campbell returns to Cedar Park for the second time and the first as a member of the Condors. He made 122 appearances over five seasons with the Stars after being taken in the first round of the 2010 NHL Draft.

HALFWAY HOME

The Condors hit the halfway point of the season on Wednesday with 42 points and .583 points percentage. Last season, the Condors had 29 points and .403 points percentage at this point of the season on their way to finishing fifth in the division.

GRIFF GETS IT GOING

The team's leading scorer, Seth Griffith, has enjoyed a nice stretch of late. He has 11 points (4g-7a) in his last seven games and five points (1g-4a) over a three-game point streak.

OLLIE OLLIE OLLIE!

Tonight's expected starter, Olivier Rodrigue, is third in the AHL with a .922 save percentage. He is 5-2-2 in his last nine starts.

NO REST FOR BROBY

Philip Broberg has nine assists in his last six outings. Overall, he is tied for the team lead at +13 and has 16 points (1g-15a) in his last 21 games.

DEEP IN THE HEART

Bakersfield has won four of its last five with the Stars, including a 1-0-1 mark so far this season. The Condors split with the Stars in Cedar Park last year.

ROAD LIFE

Five of the next six for the Condors are on the road and the team plays 12 games in 26 days in February.

ON A GOOD RUN

The Condors have points in 15 of 18 games and are 12-3-3 (.750) over that stretch.

ON THE OTHER SIDE

Despite dropping seven of nine, the Stars still sit in second in the Central Division. Their 3.74 goals per game average is tops in the AHL and they have the league's best power play.

UP NEXT

The Condors final game before the all-star break is tomorrow at 5 p.m. PT. The game will be carried live on AM 800 Fox Sports Radio, the iHeartRadio app, and AHLTV.

